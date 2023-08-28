MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 1 Month Left in 2023 Season

0 of 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are in a tier of their own right now when it comes to World Series contenders, and they continue to battle for the top spot in our weekly power rankings.

Behind them, the field of postseason contenders continues to take shape, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners have done the most to improve their standing over the last few weeks.

On the flip side, the Texas Rangers have stumbled at the worst possible time, while the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have all fallen far enough out of the wild-card race to be considered also-rans at this point.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.