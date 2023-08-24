Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Star Plans to Continue Hitting Despite UCL Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching again this season after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament, but he will reportedly remain in the Los Angeles Angels lineup as a hitter.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Ohtani plans on being with the Angels for their road trip to face the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics that starts Friday. The plan is for him to hit in those games even though he will no longer be anchoring their rotation.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise.

After all, Ohtani suffered the UCL tear during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday and exited after throwing 26 pitches. Yet he returned to the lineup as a hitter in the second game and hit a double in the 7-3 loss.

Gonzalez noted the 29-year-old also remained in the lineup as a hitter in 2018 even after learning he needed Tommy John surgery to recover from a UCL injury.

There is more to consider this time around, as Ohtani is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Part of the reason he is expected to command a massive contract is his ability to both hit and pitch at such a high level, but another Tommy John surgery would likely prevent him from pitching in 2024 and could delay when he was available as a hitter.

The Angels are also in fourth place in the American League West and 12 games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. They are 10.5 games out of the AL's final wild-card spot.

Barring a dramatic turnaround, Los Angeles isn't going to make the playoffs. The longer a decision is delayed regarding potential surgery, the less likely it will be that Ohtani will be ready for Opening Day in 2024 for whichever team he joins.

The injury is certainly an unfortunate turn for the three-time All-Star, but he will at least have the opportunity to add to his MVP case as a hitter during the season's stretch run unless a decision is eventually made to shut him down before free agency.