Mets to Retire Dwight Gooden's No. 16, Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 During 2024 Season

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The New York Mets are going to honor two franchise icons by retiring their jerseys

Mets owner Steve Cohen announced on Thursday the team will retire Dwight Gooden's No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 in separate pregame ceremonies next season.

"I'm thrilled that two iconic members of the 1986 championship club will have their numbers retired in 2024," Cohen said. "Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden each had an enormous impact on our franchise and it's my honor to continue our commitment to celebrating our wonderful history."

These will mark the fourth numbers the Mets have retired since Cohen took over as owner of the franchise in September 2020. By comparison, the previous ownership group led by Fred Wilpon retired three numbers in 34 years.

In the announcement, Strawberry said he "welled up with tears of joy" and Gooden "was completely overwhelmed" when Cohen called to tell them about the plan to honor their careers in New York.

Strawberry and Gooden were first-round draft picks by the Mets in 1980 and 1982, respectively.

Strawberry got to the majors first in 1983 and won NL Rookie of the Year honors after hitting 26 homers and slugging .512 in 122 games. He played eight seasons with the Mets and made seven consecutive All-Star appearances with the club from 1984 to '90.

Gooden was named NL Rookie of the Year and finished second in NL Cy Young voting in 1984. He led MLB with 276 strikeouts and finished second in the National League with a 2.60 ERA.

Doc spent the first 11 seasons of his big-league career in Queens. His 1985 campaign is one of the best by a pitcher in MLB history. The 1.53 ERA he posted in 35 starts is the lowest by any pitcher who qualified for the ERA title since the mound was lowered in 1969.

Strawberry and Gooden were key players for the 1986 Mets team that won the World Series. It remains the most recent championship for the franchise.