Yankees' Brian Cashman Says Season Has 'Been a Disaster' After 9th Straight Loss

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' free fall continued with a ninth straight loss Tuesday, and general manager Brian Cashman didn't exactly hold back on his assessment of the 2023 campaign.

"It's been a disaster, this season," he told reporters. "It's definitely a shock. Certainly, I don't think anybody on our side of the fence, from our player group, from our coaches, our manager, or even outside the organization, would've predicted this."

It has been quite the shock.

After all, the Yankees reached the American League Championship Series last season, which marked their sixth consecutive playoff appearance. While the team's last championship came back in 2009, which is an extensive drought given New York's storied history, it has been a steady contender in the AL under manager Aaron Boone.

Not this year.

The 60-65 Yankees are in last place in the AL East and an astounding 17 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles. They are 10 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the AL's final wild-card spot.

Nothing of late has suggested New York has one last postseason push in it, especially with the general manager calling the season a "disaster."