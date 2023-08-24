Lakers Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers had a hugely productive 2023 NBA offseason, retaining nearly all of their key free agents, locking up Anthony Davis for the long haul and making some external additions that should improve the depth and collective talent of this rotation.



That's good news on almost every front, except for maybe one: Pressure is now cranked all the way up heading into the 203-24 campaign.



Now, these aren't exactly uncharted waters for a club that plays under the Hollywood spotlight and has basically been living the championship-or-bust life ever since LeBron James took his talents to L.A. But this front office, which has made a few massive missteps during James' tenure, absolutely aced its job this time around.



Now, the onus is on the players to do the same. While this entire roster has pressure to perform, the following three players will feel the brunt of it.

