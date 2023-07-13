X

NBA

    Lakers' Austin Reaves 'Will Be an All-Star at Some Point Soon,' HC Darvin Ham Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Head Coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Austin Reaves #15 during the game against the Washington Wizards on December 18, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham sees a bright future ahead for guard Austin Reaves.

    Ham said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast the 25-year-old "will be an All-Star at some point soon."

    "The kid is a flat-out competitor," Ham said at the 3:55 mark of the show. "One of the greatest human beings you can ever be around. Always fun. Keeps things simple. But yet works at his craft, is fearless in the biggest moments. My plan is to continue to feature him. He's our starting 2-guard; I think there's a lot more levels he's gonna get to before it's all said and done."

