Predicting NBA's Top 30 Wings for 2023-24 Season

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

2022-23 Stats — 28.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 6.8 APG, 50.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (55 games played)

Primary Position — PF

Here's an example of the eye test. LeBron James has played the majority of his minutes at power forward over the last two seasons—and he's played a lot more in the post as his career reaches its conclusion. But calling him a "big" isn't quite right.

James has scored more points than anyone in NBA history. He would scoff at his final rating in our top 100, especially with a few key rivals just above him (and he'd undoubtedly disagree with a certain young star as well).

James will turn 39 before January, heading into his 21st season. Even if he's not where he should be on our lists (from James' point of view), he's already made his case for top five on the GOAT list. And how many GOATs before him were still contributing at this high a level this deep into their careers?

Last season, James averaged 28.9 points a game with 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. While his rebounding is down from the Lakers' 2019-20 championship run (where he peaked at 10.2), his scoring has climbed (from 25.3 points a game that season). James is still capable of taking over playoff games (see Memphis Grizzlies or the final game of the Western Conference Finals) and remains the primary force teams have to game-plan for defensively.

Where he's fallen off some is on the defensive end, where he measures his effort. He can no longer guard faster, shiftier guards or wings. The Lakers play him more at power forward and aim to give him easier defensive assignments to save his strength to drive the offense. James has also seemingly lost his three-point shot, hitting just 32.1 percent last year.

Another concern, given his age, is availability. James has struggled through injuries the last few seasons, including playing through the playoffs with a damaged foot (tendon). Through five seasons with the Lakers, he's averaged just 55.6 games.

That, if any, may justify his final ranking in our top 100—though good luck selling LeBron on that.

—Pincus