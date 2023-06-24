Tobias Harris' Father Calls out 76ers for Not Using PF as 'Assassin Scorer'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

If you were to describe Tobias Harris' game, would you call him an "assassin scorer?"

Probably not, but Torrel Harris, Tobias' father and agent, believes the Philadelphia 76ers should be using him as a scoring threat.

When asked if he thinks the Sixers are using his son the way they should, Torrel Harris said during an appearance on the Business of Sports podcast (h/t Dave Early of Liberty Ballers):

"Personally, I don't think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can't stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he's proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer...

"And then [L.A.] traded him 'cause they got too good [and wanted to pivot to the draft lottery]. They offered us $80M, I turned down the $80M. They said 'wow what are you looking for?' I said 'I want about $35M a year and they're like 'what? — I said 'yeah, $35M a year. [They] said 'well, we're not gonna pay you that.' So they traded him to the Sixers. Ever since [then] the Sixers,' they put him in the corner."

Harris spent parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Clippers. In 87 games with the franchise, he averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from deep.

In Philadelphia, Harris has taken more of a backseat to Joel Embiid and James Harden in terms of scoring.

In 308 games across four and a half seasons with the Sixers, Harris averaged 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

However, the 30-year-old's production has dwindled since he arrived in Philly during the 2018-19 campaign. Last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 74 games while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

If the 76ers re-sign Harden this summer, it's going to be difficult for Harris to take on more of a scoring load next season, especially with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey also on the roster.