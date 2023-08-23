Little League World Series 2023: Wednesday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

3 of 3

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

The best game in the entire tournament to this point may occur on the diamond inside Volunteer Stadium Wednesday when Curaçao and Chinese Taipei square off.

Curaçao are the defending international champs and have battled tough to earn 2-1 victories over Australia and Latin America in their first two games.

Chinese Taipei has obliterated the opposition throughout their first two games, scoring 16 total runs while allowing zero.

On paper, it would appear as though the Asia-Pacific representative would be the easy favorite to pick up the win in Williamsport but you cannot understate the significance of experience in big-game situations.

This Curaçao team has been there, has overcome heavy hitters and high scorers, and came up one game short of winning the entire tournament a year ago. If there is a team that can slow the roll of the seemingly unstoppable team out of Taoyuan, it is the Caribbean squad.

With that said, it will likely be in a low-scoring game as Chinese Taipei has no-hit both of their first two opponents. With Curaçao managing just four runs total through two games, it is very possible they will have to limit their opponent to one run to score the increasingly improbable win over the buzzsaw of this tournament.

On the American side of the bracket, El Segundo, California put up 9 Tuesday and will look to replicate that dominant performance when it takes on a Southeastern squad from Nolensville, Tennessee that earned a 2-1 victory Tuesday.

If the West Region representative can hang up even half of the runs it did in its last outing, it should be able to cash its ticket to the next round of competition.

The Northwest Region's Seattle squad has been the class of the United States bracket but will face a tough test in a Southwest Region team out of Needville, Texas that has yet to lose while limiting opponents to four total runs.

In the wide-open US side of this year's tournament bracket, theirs feels like the most significant game yet as both teams are capable of carrying momentum right through to the final.