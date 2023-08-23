10 Hot Takes for the 2023 College Football Season

0 of 10

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football will be played this weekend, and every weekend for the foreseeable future after that.

The long, dormant offseason is over. Coaches have found comfort in their new homes, teams have changed conferences, and the transfer portal has overhauled rosters.

Expectations have been calibrated and recalibrated. Hype has been manufactured. The season will soon commence.

Before it does, though, there are still takes to share. Not just any takes… hot takes.

To be clear, these aren't meant to be gimmicky. These are bold and semi-bold opinions, many of which will be wrong. And you will likely disagree with many of them, which is perfectly fine.

From the Heisman winner to the national champion to the sport as a whole, here are 10 hot takes entering the CFB season.

Happy football.