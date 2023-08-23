10 Hot Takes for the 2023 College Football Season

10 Hot Takes for the 2023 College Football SeasonAugust 23, 2023
Football will be played this weekend, and every weekend for the foreseeable future after that.
The long, dormant offseason is over. Coaches have found comfort in their new homes, teams have changed conferences, and the transfer portal has overhauled rosters.
Expectations have been calibrated and recalibrated. Hype has been manufactured. The season will soon commence.
Before it does, though, there are still takes to share. Not just any takes… hot takes.
To be clear, these aren't meant to be gimmicky. These are bold and semi-bold opinions, many of which will be wrong. And you will likely disagree with many of them, which is perfectly fine.
From the Heisman winner to the national champion to the sport as a whole, here are 10 hot takes entering the CFB season.
Happy football.
10. This Will Be Jim Harbaugh's Last Season at Michigan
Given Jim Harbaugh's recent NFL flirtations, this isn't exactly a sweltering take. That one will come shortly. Still, his presence in college football has become significant, and his loss would be an enormous one for Michigan and the Big Ten.
Why now? On the field, the Wolverines are rolling. They are poised to win the conference (again). They are poised to beat their rival (again). They are poised to make the College Football Playoff (again).
But Harbaugh's now-solidified three-game suspension—one he clearly fought from start to finish to avoid—will only help push him away. And after years of taking interviews and testing the NFL waters, the NCAA situation, coupled with another successful year, could all but push him back.
His return is a matter of time, and that time, given Michigan's talent and NCAA oddities, feels like it's approaching quickly.
9. Joe Milton III Will Become an NFL Draft Sensation
Speaking of Michigan, enter Milton.
The Tennessee quarterback began his CFB career in Ann Arbor, and the results were mixed. The arm strength was never a concern, but his accuracy was.
While true freshman Nico Iamaleava is the future at Tennessee, Milton is the present. He possesses one of the strongest arms the sport has seen in some time, and that arm will have plenty of showcase opportunities in Josh Heupel's QB-friendly offense.
He won't be perfect. There will still be overthrows and mistakes every now and then. But the good moments will be sensational, and if you're looking for this year's version of Anthony Richardson, look no further.
8. Michael Penix Jr. Will Win the Heisman
We stay with quarterbacks, and we zero in on a player who is on plenty of draft radars already.
Michael Penix Jr. made the decision to return to Washington after a breakout year, and both he and the program will be better for it.
Statistically, the 23-year-old will post Heisman-worthy numbers if he stays healthy. That feels like a given. He averaged 357 yards passing last season, which was nearly 20 yards more than any other player in the sport.
As long as Washington wins enough games, he'll be in the mix. The performance will be overwhelming, and the Huskies will be in a prime position to crash the playoff.
7. USC's Defense Will Keep It Out of College Football Playoff
Caleb Williams will be sensational. Lincoln Riley's offense will score plenty of points. USC, once again, will be a nightmare to play.
However, the issue that plagued the Trojans down the stretch—outside of Williams' hamstring, of course—will surface early and often. USC still won't be able to do enough on the defensive side of the ball.
The Trojans masked their defensive issues by forcing turnovers on command to start last season. They will likely need to do the same to avoid close calls and losses, although it feels inevitable that this side of the ball will eventually cause issues.
Williams will be tremendous, but it just won't be enough.
6. Texas A&M Will Look Like the Team We Have Been Waiting to See
To be clear, this shouldn't be a hot take. The Aggies have an abundance of resources. Being a "good football team" shouldn't be something we celebrate. It should be the expectation.
Regardless, the pieces are in place. Conner Wegman could blossom into one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in short order, and he'll have no shortage of great weapons to throw to. The addition of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should also pay off immediately.
It might not result in a conference championship, but years of successful recruiting will finally start to pay off. A massive leap will set up A&M as a top-five team entering the 2024 season.
5. Texas Will Declare Itself "Back" with a CFP Appearance
The Longhorns will do one better than rival A&M, which it will join in the SEC in 2024. After a long run of "meh" football, Texas will finally breakthrough in its final Big 12 season.
The offense, even without Bijan Robinson, will torment defenses all season long. Quarterback Quinn Ewers will be vastly improved, and he'll be helped by a cast of tremendous wideouts and an excellent offensive line.
The schedule, outside of an early road trip to Alabama, will be kind. And even that outcome isn't a given. Texas will do just enough to crack the final four, and it will be a rollercoaster every step of the way.
4. Wisconsin Will Flirt with the College Football Playoff
For one more season, the Big Ten will decide its champion with the help of divisions.
The Big Ten East, as we know, is loaded. It'll be a battle between Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all season long. In the West, however, Wisconsin will be primed to meet one of those three teams in the conference championship game. If all goes well, a playoff bid could be up for grabs.
Offensively, this team should be fascinating. Luke Fickell has completely retooled this group, bringing in offensive coordinator Phil Longo and QB transfer Tanner Mordecai. Throw in running back Braelon Allen, and this group should be a force.
If they can enter the conference championship with only one or two losses—and the Badgers should be able to do this—look out. Don't be surprised when this team is there.
3. The Silly Season Won't Be So Silly This Time Around
Movement has been the theme across the college football landscape over the past few years. When it comes to coaches, the hiring and firing process has jump started a slew of changes.
But this year feels like it's going to take on a different feel, and perhaps that's more wishful thinking than anything else. With universities handing out lucrative, longer-term deals, the price to fire a head coach has gone up significantly.
That's not to say there won't be change. Indiana, Cal and Arkansas State are all places to look at when it comes to change. But outside of that, is Texas A&M really going to pay Jimbo Fisher $70 million to go away if the Aggies disappoint. Let's leave it at a hard maybe.
There will be change, although the dominoes won't fall like they have in recent years.
2. The Biggest MVP This Season Will Be… the Transfer Portal
What do USC's Caleb Williams, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Quinn Ewers and Sam Hartman all have in common? They are some of the most hyped quarterbacks in all of college football this year, and they will play at different schools than the ones they began their college careers at.
While the coaching carousel might slow, the transfer portal, assuming legislation stays as is, will not.
These aren't just great players. These are talented players at a premium position who will try to lead their teams to a national championship, all while vying for the Heisman.
As they say, the grass isn't always greener. Although in college football, especially for the elite, sometimes it is. The transfer portal will continue to be the most powerful roster tool in college athletics until further notice.
1. Michigan Will Win the National Championship
Harbaugh's final act as the Wolverines' head coach will result in a title.
While Georgia will make a push for back-to-back-to-back titles, Michigan's running game, led by Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, along with an improved J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, will guide the way.
It will not come easy. Games against Ohio State and at Penn State during the regular season will be challenging. Harbaugh's suspension, while merely an early blip, is still a distraction.
Even with it, the pieces will come together at just the right time. Harbaugh will prevail in the national championship, and then he will say farewell.
What a way to go out.