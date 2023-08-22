X

    Paul DeJong, Giants Reportedly Agree to Contract After SS DFA'd by Blue Jays

    Adam WellsAugust 22, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 11: Paul DeJong #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays at bat during their MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston/Getty Images

    Given their season-long issues at shortstop, the San Francisco Giants are taking a chance on Paul DeJong.

    Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Giants signed DeJong to a contract, and he's expected to join the team in time for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

    DeJong was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

