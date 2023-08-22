Paul DeJong, Giants Reportedly Agree to Contract After SS DFA'd by Blue Jays

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Given their season-long issues at shortstop, the San Francisco Giants are taking a chance on Paul DeJong.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Giants signed DeJong to a contract, and he's expected to join the team in time for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

DeJong was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

