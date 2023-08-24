2023 College Football Picks: Week 0 Predictions for Every Game

0 of 2

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The wait is (almost) over. College football is back, and the 2023 season is set for a seven-game opening Saturday.

And, of course, it's called Week 0.

The precursor to the nation's first full slate of matchups is still an intriguing one, though. Two ranked teams—Notre Dame and USC—highlight the schedule, which also includes Ohio's trip to San Diego State and the Football Bowl Subdivision debut of Jacksonville State.

As we'll do every week throughout the season, Bleacher Report has predictions for each contest on the docket. Naturally, this edition is a bit shorter with a different format than what you'll see soon.

Welcome back, college football. Bring the chaos.

Use these predictions to bet on college football game lines courtesy of DraftKings.