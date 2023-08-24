2023 College Football Picks: Week 0 Predictions for Every Game

2023 College Football Picks: Week 0 Predictions for Every GameAugust 24, 2023
The wait is (almost) over. College football is back, and the 2023 season is set for a seven-game opening Saturday.
And, of course, it's called Week 0.
The precursor to the nation's first full slate of matchups is still an intriguing one, though. Two ranked teams—Notre Dame and USC—highlight the schedule, which also includes Ohio's trip to San Diego State and the Football Bowl Subdivision debut of Jacksonville State.
As we'll do every week throughout the season, Bleacher Report has predictions for each contest on the docket. Naturally, this edition is a bit shorter with a different format than what you'll see soon.
Welcome back, college football. Bring the chaos.
Top Games
Navy vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET
Though technically a rivalry, this is a lopsided series with Notre Dame boasting a 79-31-1 all-time record. That trend will continue as the programs meet at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to kick off the 2023 season. Finally, we'll get to see Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman lead the Fighting Irish, too.
Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Navy 14
Ohio at San Diego State, 7 p.m. ET
Led by 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke, the visitors boast a high-upside scoring attack. San Diego State, meanwhile, is known for its stingy defense. The long journey from Ohio is a legitimate factor, but Rourke should be able to lift the Bobcats past an SDSU squad that enters the season searching for answers on offense.
Prediction: Ohio 24, San Diego State 20
San Jose State at USC, 8 p.m. ET
Within the Mountain West, San Jose State could be a thorny opponent. But this matchup is simply too much for the Spartans, who will struggle to slow down reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
Prediction: USC 48, San Jose State 21
Rest of the Slate
UTEP at Jacksonville State, 5:30 p.m. ET
In its first-ever contest as an FBS program, Jacksonville State—coached by former West Virginia and Michigan boss Rich Rodriguez—has a good opportunity to land a conference win. Seventh-year quarterback Zion Webb is more dynamic as a runner than a thrower, but that mobility will be key to neutralizing a quality UTEP defensive line.
Prediction: Jacksonville State 27, UTEP 24
UMass at New Mexico State, 7 p.m. ET
Quick shoutout to Jerry Kill, who propelled NMSU from 2-10 in the season prior to his arrival to 7-6 last year. The veteran coach should open the 2023 campaign with a victory, too. UMass is hoping Taisun Phommachanh—a one-time blue-chip signee at Clemson and recent Georgia Tech transfer—will elevate what finished as the lowest-scoring offense in the country last season. But we'll have to see that to believe it.
Prediction: NMSU 26, UMass 17
Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. ET
On the other hand, Hawaii ended the 2022 season as one of the nation's worst defenses. Vanderbilt technically did as well, but giving up 50-plus points to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia and Tennessee isn't as much of a concern, particularly when you consider Vandy cruised to a 63-10 victory in Hawaii last year.
Prediction: Vanderbilt 38, Hawaii 14
Florida International at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m. ET
The second Conference USA contest of the weekend might not be as competitive. Louisiana Tech brought in former Boise State starter Hank Bachmeier to settle the offense. Florida International swiped last season's matchup as a double-digit underdog, but Louisiana Tech should win on its home field.
Prediction: Louisiana Tech 31, FIU 20