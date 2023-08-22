Gunther vs. Chad Gable Steals the Show, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE is playing a slow game in building the card for Payback 2023, but the momentum picked up on the August 21 edition of Raw.



It was hardly the best showing for the red brand as The Judgment Day booking remains frustratingly cyclical. However, the return of Kevin Owens was a welcome lift.



The women's division continues to spin its wheels. Rhea Ripley squashed Candice LeRae, while Chelsea Green and Piper Niven dominated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Those matches barely totaled three minutes from bell-to-bell, though.



Gunther and Chad Gable stole the show in the best match of the night. It ended in a count-out, which promises an even-better sequel is yet to come.



Shinsuke Nakamura made his motivation clear in challenging Seth Rollins: Taking advantage of the world heavyweight champion's back injury and then capturing his gold. His great promo, cut entirely in Japanese, sold him as a dangerous threat to The Visionary.



Monday's Raw had its highs and lows, and it left much to be discussed.

