Yankees Rumors: Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza Will Be Recalled Amid Losing Streak

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees are turning to the youth as they look to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Jack Curry of Yes Network reported that the team had recalled outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Wilkes Barre/Scranton.

Perreira is listed as the team's No. 3 prospect and this call-up will serve as his debut. Peraza has played 52 games across two seasons with the team and was with the club as recently as July 26.

