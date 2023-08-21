X

MLB

    Yankees Rumors: Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza Will Be Recalled Amid Losing Streak

    Jack MurrayAugust 21, 2023

    DUNEDIN, FL - FEBRUARY 26: New York Yankees DH Everson Pereira (93) at bat during the spring training game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays on February 26, 2023, at the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Yankees are turning to the youth as they look to snap an eight-game losing streak.

    Jack Curry of Yes Network reported that the team had recalled outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Wilkes Barre/Scranton.

    JackCurryYES @JackCurryYES

    Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza are being recalled from AAA and will be in the Bronx for tomorrow night's game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yankees</a>

    Perreira is listed as the team's No. 3 prospect and this call-up will serve as his debut. Peraza has played 52 games across two seasons with the team and was with the club as recently as July 26.

