Report: Dave Martinez, Nationals Agree to Contract Extension; Mike Rizzo Deal Close

The Washington Nationals have struggled mightily since winning the World Series in 2019, but the team's leadership group reportedly isn't going to change anytime soon.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Brittany Ghiroli, Nationals manager Dave Martinez has been signed to a two-year contract extension, while general manager Mike Rizzo is "close to a new deal."

Martinez reportedly will also have a club option on his deal for a third year, and the expectation is that Rizzo will sign a deal of a similar length. Both of them are in the midst of the option years on their current contracts.

Since winning the 2019 World Series, the Nationals have finished no better than fourth in the NL East, including back-to-back last-place finishes in each of the last two years. Washington sits in fifth place once again this season with a 57-68 record and likely will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

However, things look like they could be turning around. The Nationals are 23-14 after opening the season at 34-54, including 7-3 in their last 10 games. Per Baseball America, they have the eighth-best farm system in MLB led by 2023 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews, a former LSU star who won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award. Crews has already reached Double-A and is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball by The Athletic's Keith Law.

Since taking over as manager in 2018, Martinez has a 378-455 record. He's endured the departures of star players Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon through free agency and Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto through trades.

The Nationals have the day off on Monday and will open a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.