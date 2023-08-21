James Harden Rumors: 'Liar' Remark Was About Daryl Morey Agreeing to Trade 76ers Star

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When James Harden called Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar," most assumed the All-Star guard was talking about the team's failure to provide him with a long-term contract.



Harden has denied that assumption in discussions with league investigators, saying instead his comment was about a promise Morey made to trade him "quickly" after he opted into his $35.6 million player option, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Sixers have held trade talks for nearly two months but have not found a deal to their liking. Their current expectation is that Harden will be part of the team when training camp begins next month.

Whether anyone believes Harden's assertion is another question entirely. It's clear money plays a significant factor in his dissatisfaction with the organization. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported the Sixers did not even make Harden a long-term contract offer before he opted into his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24.

Harden took a $14.5 million pay cut for last season, which allowed the Sixers to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. using their mid-level and biannual exceptions. The NBA docked the Sixers a pair of second-round picks as a result of the two signings, though the team was cleared of wrongdoing with Harden's contract. It was always the expectation—even if it was not explicitly spelled out—that Harden would opt out and then re-sign with the Sixers this summer.

When it became clear the Sixers had no intention to lavish Harden with a new nine-figure contract, he exercised his player option and demanded a trade. The 2017-18 NBA MVP recently lashed out at Morey during a promotional appearance in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Morey and Harden have a relationship dating back more than a decade. It was Morey who plucked Harden out of a sixth-man role in Oklahoma City and turned him into the centerpiece of the Rockets franchise. The duo consistently made strong runs in the regular season but fell short consistently in the playoffs, thanks in large part to the Golden State Warriors.

When Morey and Harden reunited in Philadelphia, many expected the harmony to continue. Instead, it's become abundantly clear that Morey will put the best interest of the organization over any loyalty factors, which led to a fracture in his relationship with Harden.