Push or NXT: What Should WWE Do With Austin Theory After Ice-Cold Run as US Champion?

Credit: WWE.com

All signs pointed to Austin Theory being WWE's next big breakout star at this time one year ago, complete with a Money in the Bank briefcase that would have catapulted him to the main event level had he cashed in successfully.

Along the way, though, WWE dropped the ball–on multiple occasions.

Fresh off a forgettable run as United States champion, Theory finds himself at a pivotal point in his career. What the company chooses to do with him next is of utmost importance, as it will determine how bright his future is and whether he ultimately sinks or swims.

The 26-year-old has already overcome numerous obstacles–including questionable booking decisions–since signing with WWE in the fall of 2019. There's no reason to think he can't rebound from this latest setback, unless officials feel he's failed to live up to the lofty expectations set for him and isn't worth investing in again.

Is another return to NXT for Theory on the horizon, or can he be redeemed with a real push on the main roster?