MLB Rumors: Cubs Have 'No Intention' of Offering Marcus Stroman Contract Extension

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

It appears that Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman may have an uncertain future on the North Side.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the organization will not offer their star pitcher a contract extension following the season.

"The Chicago Cubs say they have no intention to offer starter Marcus Stroman a contract extension after the season, and now wonder if Stroman will opt out of his contract, after all," Nightengale wrote. "He is sidelined with fractured cartilage in his right rib cage and may not return this season. He is owed $21 million in 2024 in the final year of his three-year, $71 million contract. "

Stroman is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA for the Cubs in 2023 and has not pitched since July 31 as a result of the injury.

His statistics took a hit following the All-Star break as he let up one, four, seven and six earned runs in his four starts. His 10 wins are still second on the team despite the missed time, and he has been crucial for a team that currently sits in the third NL Wild Card spot..

The right-hander went 6-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 2022.

Coming off an injury, his player option would give him financial security for 2024. However, Stroman's performance earlier in the season, which had him record nine wins and an All-Star nod, showed that he could have been a top arm in free agency.

Stroman has expressed appreciation for the organization and a desire to remain a Cub going forward, so taking a chance with the option to prove his worth may be intriguing for him nonetheless.