MLB Rumors: Cubs Won't Offer Marcus Stroman Contract Extension Before Trade Deadline

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman's future on the North Side remains uncertain.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox and The Athletic reported that the pitcher has a desire to have an extended stay with the club, but organization itself wants to evaluate closer to the trade deadline.

"Stroman can opt out at the end of the season and he has been open about wanting to stay in Chicago," Rosenthal said. "The Cubs, however, are not inclined to sign him to an extension before the trade deadline. They want to see whether they remain in contention, and their budget for next season will hinge on how they finish."

Rosenthal then said that if Stroman were to hit free agency, he would consider a return to Chicago.

"Stroman, when I spoke with him yesterday, was understanding of the team's position," Rosenthal said. "He said whatever happens, he would love the chance to re-sign with the Cubs this offseason."

The righty signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the team ahead of the 2022 season, but the third year involves a player option. Given his strong performance in 2023, he will likely opt out.

Stroman's first year in Wrigleyville was average, as he went 6-7 with a 3.50 ERA. Year two has been a different story, as he has solidified himself as the team's ace with a 9-5 record and a 2.47 ERA. He leads the league in starts and quality starts, with 17 and 14 respectively, and has been his best at home, sporting a 5-2 record and a 2.25 ERA at The Friendly Confines.

The Cubs are still a legit playoff contender, as they are just 4.5 games behind the division-leading Cincinnati Reds, but it will take a terrific stretch to get that point. Given Stroman's performance this season, the club could consider moving him to a contending team as a rental, which could be a major deterrent from offering the extension.