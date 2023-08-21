Little League World Series 2023: Monday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

3 of 3

The Northwest and Asia-Pacific teams have put up 10 and 6 runs, respectively, in their first appearances in this Little League World Series and Monday, will look to re-assert their dominance.

The team out of Seattle will meet Southeast representative Nolensville, Tennessee, a team that knocked off a Rhode Island team with great pitching, battering them for eight runs and holding them to one.

They will prove a tough match in that they have proven they can score against a strong defensive team.

If they can replicate what they accomplished against the Smithfield team, the Tennessee squad could pull off an upset that would suddenly make them one of the favorites to come out of the United States bracket.

The Chinese Taipei team pulverized the ball in their opener against Canada, looking vastly superior to their opponent and establishing themselves as the most powerful hitters in the tournament.

They will battle Japan, a country with a rich history in the LLWS (seven wins since 2000). The Tokyo team is very capable of beating any team in this tournament but if the pitching is not there, and Chinese Taipei can rocket the ball out of the park, it will be a long and unsuccessful day for the team.

Making matters worse for Japan is that the Asia-Pacific team is fresh off a combined no-hitter, just the third perfect game in event history.

Elsewhere, Curaçao continues its march back to the finals as it takes on a Venezuelan squad that has the ability to deal them their first loss here in the 2023 field, while El Segundo, California's team will look to knock off Needville, Texas as it hopes to eventually represent the United States in the title game.