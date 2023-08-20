Yankees, Tigers to Play 2024 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The team's for the 2024 MLB Little League Classic are officially set.

Major League Baseball announced that the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers would be the participants in the 2024 iteration of the event, which takes place at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania during the regular festivities of the Little League World Series.

The game will take place on August 18, 2024 and will be broadcast on Sunday Night Baseball. It will be the seventh iteration of the event, which dates back to the 2017 season.

The Yankees and the Tigers will follow the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals as team's that have participated in the event.

The Pirates and Phillies will have participated two times each, while the other team's all made appearances in the game. The promotion sees the professional players interact with the little leaguers throughout the day before the focus shifts towards the MLB game that night. This is something the Phillies did Sunday before their matchup in Williamsport:

The 2023 MLB Little League Classic is scheduled for Sunday night and will see the Nationals host the Phillies at 7:00 P.M. ET.