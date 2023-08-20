X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Yankees, Tigers to Play 2024 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

    Jack MurrayAugust 20, 2023

    WILLIAMSPORT, - AUGUST 20: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies signs a baseball for a fan at the airport prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The team's for the 2024 MLB Little League Classic are officially set.

    Major League Baseball announced that the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers would be the participants in the 2024 iteration of the event, which takes place at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania during the regular festivities of the Little League World Series.

    Detroit Tigers @tigers

    We're next, Williamsport. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LittleLeagueClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LittleLeagueClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/q4q3KGMdbt">pic.twitter.com/q4q3KGMdbt</a>

    The game will take place on August 18, 2024 and will be broadcast on Sunday Night Baseball. It will be the seventh iteration of the event, which dates back to the 2017 season.

    The Yankees and the Tigers will follow the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals as team's that have participated in the event.

    The Pirates and Phillies will have participated two times each, while the other team's all made appearances in the game. The promotion sees the professional players interact with the little leaguers throughout the day before the focus shifts towards the MLB game that night. This is something the Phillies did Sunday before their matchup in Williamsport:

    Little League @LittleLeague

    The autograph they've been waiting for ✍️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LittleLeagueClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LittleLeagueClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/hw1UsK7Ut3">pic.twitter.com/hw1UsK7Ut3</a>

    The 2023 MLB Little League Classic is scheduled for Sunday night and will see the Nationals host the Phillies at 7:00 P.M. ET.

    Yankees, Tigers to Play 2024 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon