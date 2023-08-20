Patriots, Packers End Game Early After Isaiah Bolden Exits on Stretcher with Injury

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers decided to end their preseason game early on Saturday at Lambeau Field after New England rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field on a stretcher, per NFL.com's Nick Shook.

Bolden appeared to suffer a head injury when he collided with teammate Calvin Munson on a third-down completion to Packers receiver Malik Heath with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Medical personnel rushed to attend to Bolden as he laid motionless on the ground. He was surrounded by teammates as he was carted off the field.

The Patriots were leading 21-17 before the remainder of the game was called off.

"Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight's game," the Patriots said in a statement, per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. "He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters after the game: "We're all saying a prayer for Isaiah (Bolden). … We appreciated the way the league handled it. We think that was the right thing to do."

Bolden was the second NFL player on Saturday to be stretchered off the field during preseason action.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford suffered a neck injury on a sack against the New York Jets and was carted off the field and transported to the hospital.

The Patriots selected Bolden in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of Jackson State. He began his college career at Florida State before transferring.

New England will end the preseason on Friday before opening the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.