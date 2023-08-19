Aaron Boone Says Yankees Are 'Sick' amid 7-Game Losing Streak After Loss to Red Sox

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The New York Yankees continue to spiral out of playoff contention amid a seven-game losing streak that has seen the team reach new lows.

Following an 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in the Bronx, manager Aaron Boone described his team as "sick animals" when speaking about the struggles of late in his postgame press conference.

"We gotta try and come win a ballgame tomorrow and expect when we walk in those doors today's the day. That's how we look at it. That's what we are," Boone said. "We're sick animals in a lot of ways, right? It's the grind of the sport. We gotta come ready to go tomorrow and fight our way through this."

Prior to Saturday's loss, Boone told reporters that he thought a "turnaround" was coming for his squad.

But following another blowout courtesy of New York's American League East rival in Boston, things are looking grim for a team that entered the 2023 season with high expectations following the additions of pitchers Carlos Rodón and Frankie Montas, among others.

The Yankees currently sit fifth in the AL East with a 60-63 record and are 7.5 games back of a wild card spot. If they stay the course, they'll be on pace to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign and will put together their first losing season since 1995.

While the Yankees haven't been great on either the mound or at the plate this season, at least some of the struggles can be attributed to injury.

Rodón, Montas, Nestor Cortes, Lou Trivino, Ryan Weber, Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson are all currently on the injured list. Montas and Trivino haven't tossed a single game this season due to injuries, and Rodón has been abysmal when healthy.

Some of the blame has also been placed on general manager Brian Cashman for bringing in players that just haven't panned out, including Montas, Trivino, Rodón and Donaldson, in addition to dishing out expensive long-term contracts to the likes of Luis Severino and Aaron Hicks, who was released in May.

If the Yankees don't at least turn things around through the remainder of the season, it's possible Boone's job could be on the line. However, changes should be expected come winter given how poorly this roster has performed.