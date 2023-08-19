Mets' Pete Alonso Sent Masyn Winn Gifts After Throwing His 1st Hit Ball into Stands

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is trying to make up for a terrible miscue he made during Friday's 7-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

After depriving Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn of a lifelong keepsake when he tossed his first major league hit ball into the Busch Stadium stands, Alonso sent the 21-year-old a signed bat and a bottle of tequila as an apology.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Winn knocked a ball down the third-base line and beat the throw to first base for his first big league hit. As the crowd rose to their feet in celebration of Winn's accomplishment, Alonso corralled the ball before mistakenly launching into the stands.

Alonso told reporters after the game that he felt awful once he realized what he had done.

"I was like, 'Oh, God,'" Alonso said. "That was a huge mistake. Not a fun one to make. I feel awful about it."

Luckily, Winn got the ball back, and he acknowledged that it was an accident while speaking with reporters postgame.

"He apologized on first (base), and when he got to second later, he apologized as well," he said. "I thought it was quite funny. Especially after we got the ball back, I thought it was a little more funny."

The Mets and Cardinals are back in action on Saturday before closing out a four-game series on Sunday.