    Mets' Pete Alonso Sent Masyn Winn Gifts After Throwing His 1st Hit Ball into Stands

    Erin WalshAugust 19, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates of a game at Citi Field on August 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is trying to make up for a terrible miscue he made during Friday's 7-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

    After depriving Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn of a lifelong keepsake when he tossed his first major league hit ball into the Busch Stadium stands, Alonso sent the 21-year-old a signed bat and a bottle of tequila as an apology.

    Pete Alonso gifted Masyn Winn an autographed bat and a bottle of tequila after mistakenly throwing his first MLB hit into the stands last night

    With two outs in the fifth inning, Winn knocked a ball down the third-base line and beat the throw to first base for his first big league hit. As the crowd rose to their feet in celebration of Winn's accomplishment, Alonso corralled the ball before mistakenly launching into the stands.

    The first hit of many to come for Masyn!

    Alonso told reporters after the game that he felt awful once he realized what he had done.

    "I was like, 'Oh, God,'" Alonso said. "That was a huge mistake. Not a fun one to make. I feel awful about it."

    Luckily, Winn got the ball back, and he acknowledged that it was an accident while speaking with reporters postgame.

    "He apologized on first (base), and when he got to second later, he apologized as well," he said. "I thought it was quite funny. Especially after we got the ball back, I thought it was a little more funny."

    The Mets and Cardinals are back in action on Saturday before closing out a four-game series on Sunday.