Little League World Series 2023: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

Little League World Series 2023: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket PredictionsAugust 19, 2023
The Little League World Series continues Saturday with a slate of games featuring teams looking for their first wins in this year's tournament.
All are facing must-win scenarios because another loss will send them home, dashing their dreams of playing for an LLWS title.
The fan-favorite team out of Media, Pennsylvania returns to the field and Cuba looks to ensure its Cinderella story continues.
Who joins those two teams on the Saturday schedule, when and where can you watch, and which teams can you expect to pick up the all-important W?
Find out with this preview of Saturday's schedule.
Friday Results
Latin America def. Panama (4-3)
Southeast def. Metro (8-1)
Japan def. Mexico (6-1)
Southwest def. Midwest (6-2)
Saturday Schedule
Australia Region vs. Cuba Region (12:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Cuba)
Mid-Atlantic Region vs. New England Region (2:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Mid-Atlantic)
Canada Region vs. Europe-Africa Region (4:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Canada)
Mountain Region vs. Great Lakes Region (6:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Great Lakes)
Saturday Preview
It is redemption Saturday in the Little League World Series Saturday afternoon as all eight teams slated to play suffered disappointing defeats in their first appearances.
The home state heroes out of Media, Pennsylvania return to the field Saturday and will fight for their tournament lives as they battle the team out of Grey, Maine.
The team suffered a devastating defeat on opening day, dropping a heartbreaker 2-1 against Needville, Texas. One more loss and the team that had so much buzz, excitement and good vibes surrounding it will be out of the tournament, leaving the host state without representation.
Making matters more difficult for the team is the fact that the team out of Maine will be looking to redeem themselves after a one-sided shellacking in the form of a 10-0 loss to Washington.
It will be up to the Media team to put together another solid defensive performance while improving on the two runs they mustered against Texas. If they can do that, there is no reason they should not be able to handle Maine and advance.
Cuba, Canada, and the Great Lakes team out of New Albany, Ohio should all move on, too, with wins that ensure their stay in Williamsport continues beyond this weekend.