MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Little League World Series 2023: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

    Erik BeastonAugust 19, 2023

    Little League World Series 2023: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

    0 of 3

      New Albany, Ohio's Kevin Klingerman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against El Segundo, Calif. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

      The Little League World Series continues Saturday with a slate of games featuring teams looking for their first wins in this year's tournament.

      All are facing must-win scenarios because another loss will send them home, dashing their dreams of playing for an LLWS title.

      The fan-favorite team out of Media, Pennsylvania returns to the field and Cuba looks to ensure its Cinderella story continues.

      Who joins those two teams on the Saturday schedule, when and where can you watch, and which teams can you expect to pick up the all-important W?

      Find out with this preview of Saturday's schedule.

    Friday Results

    1 of 3

      Japan starting pitcher Akito Masuda delivers against Mexico during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

      Latin America def. Panama (4-3)

      Southeast def. Metro (8-1)

      Japan def. Mexico (6-1)

      Southwest def. Midwest (6-2)

    Saturday Schedule

    2 of 3

      Cuba's Edgar Torrez (7) delivers a pitch against Japan during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Japan won the game 1-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

      Australia Region vs. Cuba Region (12:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Cuba)

      Mid-Atlantic Region vs. New England Region (2:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Mid-Atlantic)

      Canada Region vs. Europe-Africa Region (4:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Canada)

      Mountain Region vs. Great Lakes Region (6:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Great Lakes)

    Little League World Series 2023: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Saturday Preview

    3 of 3

      Hollidaysburg, Pa. Shortstop Tyler McGough makes a diving stop on a ball hit by Pearland, Texas' Malachi Clark and forces out the runner trying to advance to second base to end the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Texas won 8-4. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

      It is redemption Saturday in the Little League World Series Saturday afternoon as all eight teams slated to play suffered disappointing defeats in their first appearances.

      The home state heroes out of Media, Pennsylvania return to the field Saturday and will fight for their tournament lives as they battle the team out of Grey, Maine.

      The team suffered a devastating defeat on opening day, dropping a heartbreaker 2-1 against Needville, Texas. One more loss and the team that had so much buzz, excitement and good vibes surrounding it will be out of the tournament, leaving the host state without representation.

      Making matters more difficult for the team is the fact that the team out of Maine will be looking to redeem themselves after a one-sided shellacking in the form of a 10-0 loss to Washington.

      It will be up to the Media team to put together another solid defensive performance while improving on the two runs they mustered against Texas. If they can do that, there is no reason they should not be able to handle Maine and advance.

      Cuba, Canada, and the Great Lakes team out of New Albany, Ohio should all move on, too, with wins that ensure their stay in Williamsport continues beyond this weekend.

    X