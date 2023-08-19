Little League World Series 2023: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Little League World Series continues Saturday with a slate of games featuring teams looking for their first wins in this year's tournament.

All are facing must-win scenarios because another loss will send them home, dashing their dreams of playing for an LLWS title.

The fan-favorite team out of Media, Pennsylvania returns to the field and Cuba looks to ensure its Cinderella story continues.

Who joins those two teams on the Saturday schedule, when and where can you watch, and which teams can you expect to pick up the all-important W?

Find out with this preview of Saturday's schedule.