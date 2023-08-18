WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Aug. 18

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Celebrating 25 years with WWE, Edge returned to his hometown of Toronto Friday night on SmackDown for a match that may well have been his last with the company.



The Rated R Superstar and Hall of Famer squared off with Sheamus for the first time ever in what was a battle between friends.



On a night in which the iconic competitor was rightly celebrated for his quarter-century of contributions as a revolutionary performer, the company also featured four women who have paved the way for the future of the sport battle in tag team action and legendary luchador Rey Mysterio join The Grayson Waller Effect.

