Report: Nolan Schanuel Called Up By Angels; Was Selected 11th in 2023 MLB Draft

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are calling up first base prospect Nolan Schanuel, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

L.A. selected Schanuel 11th overall in the 2023 draft out of Florida Atlantic University less than six weeks ago. He has been playing with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The Angels have been fairly aggressive in promoting draft picks in recent seasons.

The Halos elevated pitcher Reid Detmers, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, during the 2021 season. They also called up shortstop Zach Neto, a 2022 first-round pick, earlier this season.

Just after being drafted, Schanuel expressed an eagerness to follow in their footsteps and move up within the Los Angeles system quickly, but this call up might be a little quicker than he originally anticipated.

"This has been a lifelong dream of mine," Schanuel said last month, per Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times. "And to be able to be in the Angels organization now has just made that dream 10 times better. I mean, I'm so excited, I'm ready to go, I'm ready to fly out today."

Schanuel was widely regarded in the 2023 draft as the most major league-ready player, and he has exceeded expectations in the minor leagues this summer. In 21 games across the Arizona Complex League, Single-A and Double-A, he's slashing .370/.510/.493 with one home run and 15 RBI.

The 21-year-old, who is the No. 2 ranked Angels prospect behind Logan O'Hoppe, per MLB.com, has been particularly impressive in Double-A, hitting .339/.480/.475 with one home run and 12 RBI.

With the Angels desperately fighting for an American League wild card berth, they can use any of the help they can get, which is perhaps why the organization is giving Schanuel a chance.

The Halos are currently seven games back of a wild card spot with a 60-62 record. To secure a playoff spot, they'll have to leapfrog the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, which is no easy task.