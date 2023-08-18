NFL Scout: Marvin Harrison Jr. Same Caliber of Prospect as Ja'Marr Chase, Julio Jones

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is undoubtedly the top receiving prospect in the 2024 NFL draft class, and he's already drawing comparisons to some of the best pro wideouts in the game.

"He's different," an AFC area scout said, per ESPN's Jordan Reid. "It's as simple as that to describe him. [Ja'Marr] Chase, Julio Jones, A.J. Green—he's just as good as all of those guys coming out."

Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, put together a brilliant 2022 sophomore season with the Buckeyes, catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. He also had two carries for 32 yards.

While Harrison is considered to be the same caliber as wide receivers like Chase, Jones and Green, he could be drafted higher than all three.

Chase was selected fifth overall in the 2021 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones was selected sixth overall by the Falcons in the 2011 draft and Green was selected fourth overall by the Bengals in 2011.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft, but Harrison could very easily be the second player off the board on draft night.