2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R's Way-Too-Early Predictions

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now that the 2023 NFL draft is officially in the books, what better time than now to start thinking about the 2024 class with a way-too-early mock draft?

A few conversations have already started about the next crop of prospects, as quarterbacks Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina reportedly influenced how teams approached last weekend's event. According to ESPN's Matt Miller, scouts are already "enamored" with those two, and there could be "some truth to the idea" that a few NFL clubs were holding out for them.

The top of the 2024 draft class also features a couple of NFL legacies in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., both of whom are following in their fathers' footsteps at their respective positions.

Not to be forgotten are a couple of guys who could have been first-round picks last Thursday had they declared instead of heading back to school: Florida State edge defender Jared Verse and Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

The draft order and player rankings were set by using Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator with one minor tweak. The simulator has the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs with the last two picks of the draft, but that can't happen, as it would mean two AFC teams played in the Super Bowl. So, I flipped the Bengals and San Francisco 49ers in the draft order.

Team needs are listed for clubs based on a combination of impending free agents/expiring contracts, the remaining holes and aging players on their rosters.