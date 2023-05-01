2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R's Way-Too-Early PredictionsMay 1, 2023
2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R's Way-Too-Early Predictions
Now that the 2023 NFL draft is officially in the books, what better time than now to start thinking about the 2024 class with a way-too-early mock draft?
A few conversations have already started about the next crop of prospects, as quarterbacks Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina reportedly influenced how teams approached last weekend's event. According to ESPN's Matt Miller, scouts are already "enamored" with those two, and there could be "some truth to the idea" that a few NFL clubs were holding out for them.
The top of the 2024 draft class also features a couple of NFL legacies in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., both of whom are following in their fathers' footsteps at their respective positions.
Not to be forgotten are a couple of guys who could have been first-round picks last Thursday had they declared instead of heading back to school: Florida State edge defender Jared Verse and Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
The draft order and player rankings were set by using Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator with one minor tweak. The simulator has the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs with the last two picks of the draft, but that can't happen, as it would mean two AFC teams played in the Super Bowl. So, I flipped the Bengals and San Francisco 49ers in the draft order.
Team needs are listed for clubs based on a combination of impending free agents/expiring contracts, the remaining holes and aging players on their rosters.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Team Needs: WR, CB, DL
The Arizona Cardinals don't particularly need a quarterback after Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension ahead of last season. However, if they do end up picking first overall, that means something went terribly wrong, so Caleb Williams will be their selection for two main reasons.
NFL teams seem to find a way to leave themselves an out in any big contract, and Murray is still a good player who is a tradable asset. The Cardinals might have to eat some of that deal. But they'll have cap space to spare with a rookie quarterback contract on the books, and they should get a slew of draft picks in return for their troubles.
But let's say for a second that Arizona does want to stick with Murray for the long haul. It'd still be wise to take Williams and then find a trade for him, assuming it doesn't move out of the pick ahead of the draft. This could be like the Eli Manning/Philip Rivers situation in 2004, when the then-San Diego Chargers drafted Manning despite his wishes and ended up getting first-, third- and fifth-round picks as well as Rivers from the Giants in return.
Wherever the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner goes, he'll be a dynamic threat who can make plays with his arm and his legs. Had he been draft-eligible this past weekend, Williams would have been the first player taken.
2. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Team Needs: WR, CB, DL
While star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still on the roster after the 2023 draft, the trade rumors surrounding him have been loud, and the fact that he hasn't been dealt yet might have more to do with his contract situation than what the Cardinals have been offered.
According to Over the Cap, if Arizona trades the wideout pre-June 1, it will only save $8.9 million in cap space while taking on $21.1 million in dead cap for 2023. However, a post-June 1 transaction would save the team $19.45 million this season and spread out the dead-cap hit to $10.5 million in each of 2023 and 2024.
The downside is that would leave the Cardinals with a need at the position, especially since Marquise Brown is scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason.
The good news for the Red Birds is Marvin Harrison Jr. projects to be one of the most complete wide receiver prospects to come out of college in recent years. He's a do-it-all type of player who racked up 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season as a starter in 2022.
At No. 2 overall, Harrison Jr. would be the highest-drafted wide receiver since Donnie Avery in 2008 and Calvin Johnson in 2007, both of whom were the second overall picks of their respective drafts.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Team Needs: QB, WR, S
While they weren't expected to pick up a quarterback early in the 2023 draft given their draft slot, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling into the season with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask as their options under center. Neither inspires much confidence. And Mayfield is on a one-year deal, while Trask has two years left on his rookie contract.
The good news is this should put Tampa Bay on the fast track to getting one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class. With Williams off the board, the Bucs walk away with Drake Maye from North Carolina.
As a true freshman in 2021, Maye redshirted behind current Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell. After Howell graduated, Maye took over and ended up being not only the ACC's 2022 Rookie of the Year but also the conference's Offensive Player of the Year and overall Player of the Year. Not bad for his first season as the starter.
The Tar Heel completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns against seven interceptions while also tacking on 698 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground. The ball flies out of his hand, and he's a natural at making plays with his legs.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Team Needs: WR, OT, CB
The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback of the future in place, with 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson expected to sit behind Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles for a year so he can learn and develop. Their priorities should pivot to supporting Richardson as much as possible with their premium picks.
With Michael Pittman Jr. scheduled to hit free agency next offseason, Indianapolis could target a wideout. However, Harrison Jr. is the only one who warrants a top-five selection at this time. The Colts could use an upgrade at offensive tackle, though.
While Bernhard Raimann could have a bounce-back campaign in year two, he allowed seven sacks as a rookie, tied for the seventh-most among offensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus. That also came with slightly limited playing time, as he ranked just 54th at his position for offensive snaps played (709).
The Colts' other offensive tackles are Braden Smith, whose contract has an out ahead of the 2024 campaign, and rookies Blake Freeland and Jake Witt, fourth- and seventh-round picks, respectively.
That's where Notre Dame's Joe Alt comes into play. His father, John, was also an offensive tackle and enjoyed a 13-year career with Kansas City. The elder Alt was a first-round pick in 1984 and is in the Chiefs' Hall of Fame.
5. Washington Commanders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Team Needs: QB, Edge, OT
This is the first pick of the mock draft where I'm going to reach for a need since it involves a quarterback.
The Washington Commanders are going to give Sam Howell a chance to prove that he can be the long-term starter this season, but I'm not going to put a ton of faith in a fifth-round pick who has one regular-season game of NFL experience. It's way too early to assume Howell will earn the right to be the team's quarterback of the future.
Had Quinn Ewers not gotten injured early a year ago, he'd probably be in the discussion with Williams and Maye for the top passer in the upcoming draft class. As it is, he threw for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions in 10 games for Texas last season.
He was considered the best recruit to come of high school in the history of 247Sports' composite rankings for a reason.
Given the news that the Commanders won't pick up Chase Young's fifth-year option, it would be tempting for them to target another edge here, but they need to get their quarterback in place first. Plus, they can re-sign Montez Sweat, who has been more productive than Young.
6. Green Bay Packers: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Team Needs: OT, QB, CB
The Green Bay Packers are another team that could be in the quarterback market around this time next year, especially since they haven't made a determination on Jordan Love's fifth-year option. But for now, I'll go ahead and assume they'll exercise the $20.3 million option to give Love two seasons to prove himself.
With someone under center for 2024, the Packers should turn their attention to making sure Love can stay upright. David Bakhtiari will be about to enter his age-33 season and has battled injuries over the past couple of years. He'll also be heading into a contract year, giving more reason for Green Bay to find his successor.
That's where Olumuyiwa Fashanu steps in. He was B/R offensive line scout Brandon Thorn's top tackle before he decide to head back to Penn State. Below is what Thorn had to say about Fashanu back in October:
"Fashanu has just eight starts to his name as a college player, and he's only 19 years old. Even so, the underclassman has the best pure physical traits of any tackle in the class with a special blend of size (6'6", 308 lbs), length, strength and movement skills.
"Penn State's left tackle is rapidly improving each week. While he still has a ways to go to learn the intricacies of run-blocking (footwork, timing, etc.), his range and balance in pass protection are starter-level already."
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Team Needs: QB, CB, LB
If the Las Vegas Raiders do end up with the seventh overall pick again, they're going to be in a tough spot. While they'll need a quarterback of the future and would like to bring someone in while Jimmy Garoppolo is still around so that the rookie doesn't have to play right away, the draft board won't fall in their favor, with three quarterbacks going in the top five.
While the Raiders gave themselves an out on Garoppolo's contract after two years, he is at least signed for three seasons, so Las Vegas can opt to keep Jimmy G around and try its luck again in the 2025 draft.
The Silver and Black also have a major need for a top cornerback. Right now, their starters are projected to be Nate Hobbs and Duke Shelley out wide and Tyler Hall in the slot, and they only spent a fourth-round pick on the position this past weekend.
That's where Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry comes in. In 13 games for the Crimson Tide last season, he accumulated 15 passes defended. For comparison's sake, Amik Robertson led the Raiders last year with nine passes defended in 17 games.
8. Tennessee Titans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Team Needs: WR, RB, DL
The Tennessee Titans found their replacement for Ryan Tannehill in the second round of last weekend's draft in former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. But with how the Titans' roster is constructed, Levis will be in dire need of some offensive weapons.
Wide receiver will be one of Tennessee's top needs, as 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks headlines the position group, followed by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips. That puts Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka in play, especially given the Buckeyes connection between him and head coach Mike Vrabel.
As the No. 2 option behind Harrison Jr., Egbuka put up impressive numbers of his own last season, hauling in 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also can make plays with the ball in his hands, adding 11 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Bringing in the Ohio State product will give Levis a solid group of pass-catchers, with Burks and Egbuka out wide and Chigoziem Okonkwo, who showed promised at the end of last season, at tight end. Okonkwo ended his rookie year with eight starts and 32 catches for 450 yards and three scores.
9. Los Angeles Rams: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Team Needs: CB, TE, QB
Los Angeles Rams, welcome to the first round of the NFL draft! Haven't seen you in a while...
They need to start thinking about finding Matthew Stafford's successor, as Stafford is in his mid-30s and was banged up last year. However, he's at least under contract through 2026, so adding a quarterback of the future isn't going to be a pressing need, barring him retiring. The franchise also took Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round this year.
Los Angeles could end up targeting a cornerback here, as it's lacking a top-end talent after trading Jalen Ramsey. But tight end Tyler Higbee will be a free agent heading into next offseason, and he's been a big part of the offense over the last few years. Since 2019, he has logged over 500 receiving yards every year and had at least 60 catches in three out of four.
That's a lot of production the Rams will have to replace, linking them to Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who will be the best tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts. In two college seasons, Bowers has caught 119 passes for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns. All three of those figures already surpass Pitts' career totals at Florida from 2018 to '20.
10. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Team Needs: Edge, OT, WR
The Chicago Bears have a couple of different options, and luckily for them, they hold consecutive first-round picks in the 2024 draft after sending the No. 1 overall pick this year to the Carolina Panthers. So they opt to take one of the best defensive players in the class.
Florida State edge defender Jared Verse took the college football world by storm last year with 48 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks in what was his first season going up against FBS competition. Previously, he was a standout at the University of Albany in the Colonial Athletic Association, earning the conference's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in spring 2021.
Verse would have been a first-round pick Thursday had he declared for the draft. In B/R's midseason Top 100 prospects, his grade was 0.1 points behind Will McDonald IV's, who was selected 15th overall. Below is what B/R's scouting team had to say about the FSU product:
"Many may not know much about Verse because this is his first season going against FBS competition. After dominating at the University at Albany with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in two seasons, the former Great Dane managed to accumulate four sacks in six games as a Seminole.
"Verse displays an impressive get-off and enough athleticism to win with finesse moves and a package of countermoves off a bull rush. He presents the traits of a complete pass-rusher."
11. Chicago Bears: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Team Needs: Edge, OT, WR
After adding a much-needed defensive starter with the previous pick, the Bears turn to the other side of the ball, where the goal is to give Justin Fields as much support as possible.
With wide receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney and tight ends Robert Tonyan Jr. and Cole Kmet scheduled to be free agents, adding a pass-catcher will certainly weigh on general manager Ryan Pole's mind. However, the highest-ranked wideout or tight end still on the draft board comes in at No. 26, so that would be a pretty big reach with the 11th overall selection.
Plus, the Bears will still have DJ Moore under contract and nearly $126 million in cap space to bring back at least one and maybe two of those four players mentioned above in free agency.
Chicago did add right tackle Darnell Wright in the first round last weekend, but they could use another tackle. Braxton Jones was solid as a rookie but did allow seven sacks, per PFF. And he was just a fifth-round pick, so it's not as if the organization has a lot invested in him.
JC Latham is expected to take over as Alabama's left tackle this season after manning the right side last fall, where he was excellent in pass protection. Latham and Wright would give the Bears two young tackles to protect their young quarterback for years to come.
12. New England Patriots: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Team Needs: WR, S, LB
I could see two current head coaches—Andy Reid and Bill Belichick—falling in love with Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. simply because of who his father is.
Reid coached the elder Trotter in the late '90s and early 2000s with the Philadelphia Eagles, including during Jeremiah Sr.'s two All-Pro campaigns in 2000 and 2001. As for Belichick, he's always had an affinity for defensive players, especially linebackers, and got a firsthand look at what a Trotter can do during Super Bowl 39.
The Clemson product doesn't quite have his father's size, weighing roughly 30 pounds lighter at 6'0", but being a tenacious run defender is a family trait, as Junior can come downhill and lay the wood. He's more built for the modern game with his smaller frame, as he shone in coverage last season too.
New England is going to need a linebacker next offseason as well. Ja'Whaun Bentley has been one of their top defensive players over the past couple of seasons, racking up 234 tackles during that time frame.
However, he's about to enter a contract year, and it might be difficult for the Patriots to bring him back seeing as Hunter Henry, DeVante Parker, Trent Brown, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Gesicki and Jalen Mills are also set to be free agents.
13. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Team Needs: QB, Edge, CB
The Atlanta Falcons seem to be committed to Desmond Ridder, as they released Marcus Mariota and only brought in Taylor Heinicke this offseason. While Heinicke has starting experience, the Commanders just let him go after seeing what he can do as the team's No. 1.
Ridder could end up having a good year and look like the Falcons' quarterback of the future. But he's a 2022 third-round pick who averaged 177 passing yards per game during his four starts as a rookie. From what we've seen, nothing says he's ready to be a star for several years to come.
So, Atlanta adds a strong-armed, left-handed quarterback in the first round of this mock draft. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. had an outstanding season in 2022, throwing for the second-most passing yards (4,641) in all of the FBS. He also had 31 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions and four rushing scores.
To a certain degree, Penix Jr. and Ridder have similar skill sets, but the former has more arm talent for a higher ceiling.
14. New York Giants: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Team Needs: DL, LB, WR
With Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, the New York Giants have a strong defensive line that will be the backbone of their defense this season. However, all four are heading into the final year of their respective contracts.
While New York would likely love to re-sign all of them, the likelihood of that happening is low. Williams and Lawrence are probably going to fetch top dollar in free agency, and quarterback Daniel Jones' $40 million average annual salary could make the Giants have to cut costs elsewhere.
All signs are pointing toward the Giants turning to the draft to revamp their defensive line next offseason. That's where Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton could step in.
Newton was disruptive last season for the Fighting Illini with 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He'd have big shoes to fill, but he's New York's best bet for replacing Williams or Lawrence.
15. Denver Broncos: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
Team Needs: WR, LT, Edge
The Denver Broncos don't project to have a ton of glaring needs in 2024. However, they've struggled to stay in the playoff hunt in recent years because they can't seem to get it right at quarterback.
Denver can only hope that new head coach Sean Payton will fix Russell Wilson's woes from last season, as Wilson's contract will be hard to escape from until 2025. For this exercise, we'll assume Payton works his magic this year.
The Broncos don't have a pressing need at edge with Randy Gregory and Baron Browning in place, but neither player should take Alabama's Dallas Turner off the table. Turner has some juice off the edge and racked up 12.5 sacks over the past two seasons while playing second fiddle to Will Anderson Jr.
Adding the Alabama product would also give Denver the flexibility to move on from Gregory eventually, as his contract includes an out ahead of the 2025 season.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Team Needs: QB, Edge, LB
After signing a three-year, $75 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks in March, starting quarterback Geno Smith told reporters that he'd be willing to mentor a younger signal-caller.
"I love to compete, so I'll compete with anybody," Smith said. "I'm also gonna help them out as much as I can. Same as we did with Drew [Lock]. Our QB room is so tight-knit and we're all so connected that we act as one. Whether it's a young guy or someone else, I'm gonna help that player just like any other player on our team be the best that he can be because that's my job as a leader."
Although Smith's contract has an out after the 2023 season, the Seahawks opted to pass on all of the signal-callers in this year's class. They'll eventually need someone to take over for the long haul, though, as Smith turns 33 in October.
While Bo Nix's time at Auburn didn't end as planned, he revived his draft stock with Oregon last season. Nix showed excellent play-making ability and set career highs in completion percentage (71.9 percent), passing yards (3,593) and passing touchdowns (29). He even played his way into the Heisman conversation toward the end of the year.
In this scenario, the Duck would get to stay in the Northwest and learn from Smith for a year or two.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Team Needs: CB, LB, DL
The Pittsburgh Steelers just spent the 32nd overall pick on Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., so it might not look like the position will be a need during next year's draft.
However, four Steelers cornerbacks—Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet and James Pierre—are set to become free agents in 2024. Meanwhile, Patrick Peterson is about to turn 33, and his contract has an out in the offseason.
That was part of the reason why it was so imperative for Pittsburgh to draft a corner in 2023. It could be an even bigger need next year.
The Steelers could fill that void by selecting Iowa's Cooper DeJean, who had five interceptions in 13 games last season and returned three of them for touchdowns. He also logged eight pass breakups and is one of the best ballhawks in the 2024 draft class.
We already know the Hawkeye looks good in black and yellow, and he'd complement Porter, who has bad hands and had only one interception in college.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
Team Needs: QB, Edge, LB
The Minnesota Vikings are suffering from above-average quarterback syndrome.
With Kirk Cousins under center, Minnesota can be competitive and stay in the playoff picture. But the Vikings are never going to get over the hump and win the Super Bowl if they don't improve at the game's most important position.
They'll also consistently be drafting in the mid-teens to mid-20s, putting them out of range to land a top-tier quarterback prospect. The Vikings find themselves in that exact situation in this mock draft, as five quarterbacks are already off the board.
They could reach for someone like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, but the safer play is to address another need at another high-value position and begin the post-Cousins era by giving rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall a shot in 2024. Call this move the 2023 Washington Commanders.
Instead of targeting a quarterback, Minnesota could add a pass-rusher in Laiatu Latu who might have been a top-100 pick in 2023 had he not gone back to UCLA. At 6'4" and 265 pounds, Latu has an impressive blend of size and athleticism, which helped him rack up 10.5 sacks last season.
He'd be a good option to replace Danielle Hunter, who is about to enter a contract year.
19. Houston Texans (via CLE): Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Team Needs: CB, RT, TE
The Houston Texans just drafted their quarterback of the future in Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Now, they need to surround him with as much talent as possible so he can succeed.
Houston has done a decent job of collecting pass-catchers in recent years with Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz, although Schultz is only on a one-year deal. The Texans also have a good offensive line with Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, rookie center Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason and Tytus Howard, so Stroud is walking into a solid situation.
However, Howard is set to be a free agent next offseason and will likely command a lot of money. If the Texans can't meet his asking price, they could take BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia to protect their young quarterback.
Suamataia lined up at right tackle for BYU last season and excelled in pass protection, according to PFF's Max Chadwick.
20. New Orleans Saints: Kalen King, CB, Penn State
Team Needs: Edge, LB, CB
While opposing quarterbacks tried to stay away from Joey Porter Jr. against Penn State last season, they didn't have much luck on the other side against Kalen King. He had a better statistical season than Porter with three interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 13 games.
That should pique the New Orleans Saints' interest, as they should be looking for a corner to play on the other side of Marshon Lattimore.
Lattimore is under contract through 2026, but Isaac Yiadom and Lonnie Johnson are set to hit free agency next offseason. Paulson Adebo isn't far behind them, as he only has two years left on his rookie deal.
The Saints will need to add to their cornerback room, and King might be an upgrade over Adebo anyway. The Nittany Lion is similar in size to Lattimore at 5'11" and 190 pounds, and they could form a scrappy secondary for the Saints for years to come.
21. Miami Dolphins: Cooper Beebe, iOL, Kansas State
Team Needs: IOL, LB, TE
If this past season taught the Miami Dolphins anything, it's that they need to do everything they can to protect starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They have a good left tackle in Terron Armstead, but projected starters Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson are heading into contract years.
The Dolphins might just go with the best offensive lineman available here. In that case, they'd take Kansas State's Cooper Beebe.
Beebe likely would have been a high draft pick had he declared for this year's cycle. Nearly every media outlet selected him as either a first- or second-team All-American this past season, and he hasn't allowed a sack since 2020, per PFF.
With three-fifths of their starting offensive line potentially leaving next offseason, Beebe would be just what the doctor ordered for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.
22. Baltimore Ravens: Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia
Team Needs: CB, RB, DL
After reaching a long-term contract agreement with quarterback Lamar Jackson, the draft board is wide open for the Baltimore Ravens. They once again drafted well this past weekend and won't have a ton of notable free agents heading into 2024.
However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey's contract does have an out next offseason if the Ravens want to use it as he creeps closer to the age of 30. That could put them in the market for a defensive back.
Even if they keep Humphrey, the Ravens could use an upgrade over Brandon Stephens at the other starting corner spot and more secondary depth as a whole. Georgia's Javon Bullard could provide both, as he's taken snaps at both corner and safety during his time in Athens.
Bullard can impact the game in multiple ways, as he logged seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions last year. The Ravens would love his versatility, and the Bulldog would pair nicely with Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams in their defensive backfield.
23. Los Angeles Chargers: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Team Needs: TE, CB, RB
It was tempting to give quarterback Justin Herbert another skill-position weapon here, especially since dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler might leave next offseason. While most running backs are replaceable, the Los Angeles Chargers will have a difficult time finding a back who can catch passes like Ekeler can.
Not only did he rack up 200-plus carries over each of the past two seasons, but he has also logged 70-plus catches both years, including a career-high 107 this past season. That means the Chargers might have to replace roughly 300 touches, but there isn't a running back in next year's class who can do that, even in the first round.
Instead, the Bolts turn to defense with their top pick and find a long-term replacement for cornerback Michael Davis, who's heading into a contract year. Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke could slide right into that spot if Davis leaves in free agency.
Burke was better in 2021 than he was in 2022, but he has tons of potential heading into his third season.
"As a true freshman, Burke started at outside corner for Ohio State and only allowed a 48.4 percent completion rate while forcing 10 incompletions and not allowing any touchdowns," PFF's Max Chadwick wrote. "He regressed as a sophomore, allowing a 110.2 passer rating when targeted. He's a physical press corner at 6'1", 190 pounds and could go much higher than this with a bounce-back junior campaign."
24. Dallas Cowboys: Kamren Kinchens
Team Needs: OL, S, RB
The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a running back next offseason, as Tony Pollard is currently set to play on the one-year franchise tag in 2023. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones keeps talking about possibly bringing Ezekiel Elliott back, pen has yet to meet paper.
However, the positional value just isn't there, as there isn't a Bijan Robinson type of back who is worthy of a Day 1 selection.
Also, the Cowboys could lose ball-hawking safety Malik Hooker next offseason in free agency. He's been solid in Dallas, picking up four interceptions over the last two years, but he's replaceable. The front office will likely prioritize cornerback Trevon Diggs in free agency.
If the Cowboys do lose Hooker, drafting Miami safety Kamren Kinchens would be an excellent way to replace him. Kinchens had six picks last year and averaged 16.5 yards per return, including one touchdown.
Kinchens and Diggs would be a quarterback's nightmare, as every ball in the air would become a turnover threat.
25. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Team Needs: OT, QB, CB
We're assuming that Aaron Rodgers will play at least 65 percent of the New York Jets' offensive snaps this season, which means the conditional second-round pick that the Jets sent to the Green Bay Packers would turn into a first-rounder.
With two Day 1 selections, the Packers would be wise to use one of them on a quarterback even if they pick up Jordan Love's fifth-year option. That way, they'd have an insurance plan and a quarterback in waiting in case Love doesn't pan out.
This past season at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy became known for making plays with his arm and his feet. He threw for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns to five interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.
Love might have the better arm talent, but McCarthy is more mobile. That's something the Packers offense will be missing without Rodgers.
26. Detroit Lions: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Team Needs: DL, CB, WR
The Detroit Lions made some head-scratching picks during the first round of the 2023 draft, as they seemingly ignored positional value and drafted a running back and linebacker at Nos. 12 and 18, respectively. They'd reverse course in this mock draft in a few ways.
Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau plays a high-value position as an edge defender and would pair nicely with 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. He'd also be an excellent value as far as draft positioning goes, as he ranks 17th on PFF's current big board.
Tuimoloau has been disruptive in Columbus with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks over the last two seasons. He also came down with two interceptions and swatted away four passes last season, demonstrating his ability to impact the passing game beyond just being a rusher.
At 6'4" and 270 pounds, Tuimoloau should also have some positional versatility in the NFL. That should appeal to the Lions, as they could use some help on the inside as well as out on the edge.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Maason Smith, DL, LSU
Team Needs: Edge, CB, DL
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't project to have a ton of needs heading into 2024. They have a good, young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, a strong stable of skill-position players and a solid offensive line to protect him. However, they will need some help defensively.
The Jaguars could afford to improve their secondary, but their defensive line needs the most work, especially since they could lose two edge defenders in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency.
The Jaguars declined Chaisson's fifth-year option on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which means he'll hit the open market next offseason.
They also could use help on the interior spots of their defensive line, which is what makes LSU's Maason Smith a great fit. He primarily lined up as an edge during his freshman season while weighing over 290 pounds. That size should give Smith some positional versatility in the NFL.
However, Smith is pretty much a pure projection at this point, as he tore the ACL in his left knee during the first game of the 2022 campaign. But the former 5-star recruit and the No. 20 prospect in his recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, has the potential to be a good pro.
28. Buffalo Bills: Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami
Team Needs: DL, S, OT
The Buffalo Bills are set up for success for the next several years. They're almost guaranteed to stay competitive with Josh Allen at quarterback and have plenty of talent on offense across the board.
The Bills also have a good combination of pass-rushers and coverage defenders, but free agency will determine their needs in 2024. They're likely going to have a massive hole at defensive tackle.
DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle are all scheduled to become free agents next offseason, and Buffalo is expected to be nearly $24 million over the cap. That will make it difficult to bring back one of those guys, let alone all three.
The Bills may have to turn to the draft to address their defensive line, and Miami's Leonard Taylor III would be a great option. He already has great size at 6'3" and 305 pounds, and he's racked up 19 tackles for loss in two seasons, including 8.5 in only six games in 2021.
Taylor's combination of size and production would give Buffalo the disruptor in the middle of the defense that it'll likely be looking for.
29. Philadelphia Eagles: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Team Needs: IOL, RB, WR
Unfortunately, there were no Georgia Bulldogs whom I could justify sending to the Philadelphia Eagles in this spot. With that being said, they already have about half of the 2021 national championship team's defense, so they're running out of Bulldogs to take.
Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman has done an excellent job of filling needs and stockpiling players, particularly on defense. If longtime defensive tackle Fletcher Cox leaves the Eagles next offseason, they already have his replacement in place in Jalen Carter.
However, Roseman has struggled with drafting wide receivers in the past. While the Eagles do have a pair of standout wideouts in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, they could use a third option, specifically a big body.
At 6'7" and 235 pounds, Johnny Wilson from Florida State could easily fill that role. Last season was his first with the Seminoles after transferring from Arizona State, and he enjoyed a breakout campaign with 43 catches for 897 yards (20.9 yards per reception) and five touchdowns.
Wilson can make contested grabs and would be an excellent complement to Brown and Smith, especially in the red zone. In a way, he's what Roseman was hoping J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would be.
30. Cincinnati Bengals: Calen Bullock, S, USC
Team Needs: S, WR, RB
Losing safety Jessie Bates III is likely going to hurt the Cincinnati Bengals more than they realize at the moment. Bates accumulated 14 interceptions and 43 pass breakups during his five seasons with the Bengals. That type of ball production is hard to replicate.
However, USC's Calen Bullock could fill that void, as he totaled five picks and five passes defended last season. He also has impressive size for the position at 6'3" and 180 and was a PFF darling last season.
"After losing Jessie Bates III, the Bengals can stand to address the safety position even after taking Daxton Hill in 2022, who can line up at slot corner," PFF's Max Chadwick wrote. "Bullock was a first-team All-American for PFF this past season and was the third-most valuable one in the country according to PFF's wins above average metric. His five interceptions tied for fifth among all FBS safeties. He can be the new center fielder in Cincinnati's defense."
Cincinnati could also consider a wide receiver with this pick, as both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are heading into the final year of their respective contracts, However, the Bengals found those two in the second round of their respective drafts, so don't be surprised if they wait until Day 2 to find a new wideout.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
Team Needs: Edge, RT, CB
Nick Bosa is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and while everyone likely expects the San Francisco 49ers to back up the Brinks truck for him, that might be easier said than done. Barring contract restructures, the 49ers will head into the 2024 offseason about $18.2 million over the projected salary cap.
The Niners should start contingency planning just in case Bosa ends up hitting the free-agent market and leaving. That should put Penn State edge-rusher Chop Robinson on their radar ahead of the 2024 draft.
Last season was Robinson's first with the Nittany Lions, as he transferred in from Maryland. He finished with 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss while playing in a reserve role, and he led all Power Five edge defenders in PFF's overall grade and pass-rushing grade.
Even if Bosa does stay with the Niners, they lack a second edge-rusher behind the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Clelin Ferrell, whose single-season sack total topped out at 4.5 with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, is currently expected to play that role.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
Team Needs: OT, LB, CB
The Kansas City Chiefs took an interesting approach to their offensive tackle situation this offseason. Both of their starters in 2022 (Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie) were free agents, and they let both walk rather than bringing at least one back.
Instead, the Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor from the Jacksonville Jaguars to a four-year, $80 million contract. Taylor has primarily been a right tackle dating back to college, but he's now expected to switch sides of the center and protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side. That has the potential to be a disaster at the $450 million quarterback's expense.
Even if Taylor successfully makes the switch from right tackle to left and plays well, the Chiefs would still be wise to spend a first-round pick on an offensive tackle. They could still use someone to man the right side, and Miami's Zion Nelson has some experience doing that in college. He's been solid in pass protection for the Hurricanes and has a great frame at 6'5" and 316 pounds.
Nelson's biggest issue is a knee injury that sidelined him for all but one game in 2022. But if he can stay healthy this upcoming season, he'd be a great first-round pick for Kansas City. The Chiefs did just spend a third-round pick on Wanya Morris, but that shouldn't stop them from making sure Mahomes stays upright.