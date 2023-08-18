X

MLB

    Masyn Winn Called Up By Cardinals; SS Ranked as MLB's No. 32 Overall Prospect

    The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday they promoted shortstop Masyn Winn from their Triple-A affiliate.

    St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals

    SS Masyn Winn has been selected from Memphis (AAA). <br><br>He will wear uniform #0. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLCards</a> <a href="https://t.co/DzdjJKou68">pic.twitter.com/DzdjJKou68</a>

    Winn ranks No. 32 overall in MLB.com's list of the top 100 prospects. He has a .288/.359/.474 slash line with 18 home runs and 61 RBI in 105 games with the Memphis Redbirds this season.

