Masyn Winn Called Up By Cardinals; SS Ranked as MLB's No. 32 Overall Prospect

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday they promoted shortstop Masyn Winn from their Triple-A affiliate.

Winn ranks No. 32 overall in MLB.com's list of the top 100 prospects. He has a .288/.359/.474 slash line with 18 home runs and 61 RBI in 105 games with the Memphis Redbirds this season.

