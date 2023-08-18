Little League World Series 2023: Friday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

3 of 3

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

The Fargo Little League team out of North Dakota wowed its fans and onlookers in regional competition, thanks to its ability to score runs in bunches. They make their debut Friday night against the Southwest representative out of Needville, Texas, who defeated host state Pennsylvania's Media team Wednesday.

It is the headline game of an afternoon full of intriguing match-ups that include Rhode Island's second appearance in the tournament.

Tuesday, Connor Curtis struck out 15 of 16 batters on the mound to help the Smithfield team knockoff Henderson, Nevada, 3-1. It remains to be seen if they can replicate that performance against a fresh Tennessee squad that has yet to play in this tournament.

Panama impressed Wednesday with a shutout of the Czech Republic but will likely face a greater challenge Friday in the form of Venezuela, a perennial powerhouse and a team that could very well win the entire tournament.

If Omar Vargas waffles the ball like he did earlier this week, though, Panama will be able to hang with any opponent.

Japan vs. Mexico may prove to be the game of the tournament to this point.

Japan can play with anyone and has a rich history of success in the LLWS. They have won the tournament five times since 2010 and are an early favorite to do so again in 2023. Awaiting them is a team out of Mexico that can play step-for-step with the Tokyo squad.

If Japan gets off to a hot start, it will cruise to victory. If Mexico keeps it close, though, it can easily earn a win.

And vice versa.