Ranking Early Offseason Landing Spots for Mets' Pete Alonso amid Trade Rumors

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Mets just finished dismantling their 2023 roster, yet it won't be surprising if Pete Alonso finds himself back on the trading block this winter.

The slugging first baseman was dangled by the Mets ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, though he clarified the team's "asking price was very high and they never came close to dealing him."

This hardly guarantees the Mets will put Alonso, who's due for free agency after 2024, back on the block during the offseason. Yet it almost sounds like he's expecting it.

"As of right now, I'll be here next year," the 28-year-old said, according to Puma, and he went on to elaborate: "What I mean by that is I don't know if I'm going to be here for longer. Right now I love being here and it's great. New York is home...I am just saying as of now I am guaranteed next year and we'll see what happens. Hopefully it's longer."

His uncertainty is warranted, and not just because he's already been on the block. A contract extension has obviously failed to materialize, and owner Steve Cohen did say after that next year's team "won't be as star-studded."

With all this in mind, let's ponder Alonso's potential value on the 2023-24 offseason market and speculate on 10 teams that could make a play for him.