Former Northwestern Athletes: Hazing Allegations Don't Represent 'Overall' Culture

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A number of former Northwestern student-athletes are speaking out against the hazing allegations involving several of the university's athletic programs, including the football and baseball teams.

More than 1,000 ex-student-athletes across each varsity sport, including 277 football players and four football managers, defended the university's athletic culture and condemned hazing "in any form" in an open letter, which was obtained by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"The allegations being made are troubling and we support the University's efforts to fully investigate these claims," the letter reads. "However, these allegations do not represent or define the overall athletics culture at Northwestern."

The former athletes who signed the letter include those who graduated from Northwestern between 1954 and 2023. They wrote that the university has "a remarkable culture that fosters excellence in sports, academics and community development."

"The opportunity to compete at this level in both the classroom and in our respective sports is unique and deeply valued," the letter reads. "These experiences were the building blocks for each of our lives after graduation. This is the Northwestern we proudly came to know and appreciate, and for which we are immensely grateful.

"We strongly affirm the positive experiences we had at Northwestern and, if offered, would do it all over again."

Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald in July following an investigation into hazing allegations within the program. Although an independent investigator found no "credible evidence" to indicate Fitzgerald knew of the hazing, university president Michael Schill said in a statement he was fired "for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program."

The university also fired head baseball coach Jim Foster last month following its investigation into "problematic behavior" by the first-year head coach. The Northwestern human resources department found "sufficient evidence" that Foster "engaged in bullying and abusive behavior," per Jonathan Bullington of the Chicago Tribune.



Northwestern is now facing more than 10 lawsuits from former football players alleging hazing and mistreatment. Additionally, three former baseball staffers filed a lawsuit Monday alleging they were retaliated against for reporting an "abusive, toxic, and dangerous environment" within the program.

Among the lawsuits is one filed by former quarterback and wide receiver Lloyd Yates, who played for the football program from 2015 to 2017. He alleges a "normalized" culture of hazing, sexual abuse and racism, according to Rittenberg.

As of last month, more than 50 former Northwestern student-athletes had spoken with the Levin & Perconti law firm about racism, hazing and sexual abuse allegations, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said, per Larry Lage and Claire Savage of the Associated Press.

Northwestern hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch earlier this month "to conduct an investigation of the overall athletics culture and the way the department implements accountability mechanisms," according to Rittenberg.