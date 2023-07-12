Report: Northwestern Baseball HC Jim Foster Investigated for Alleged Bullying, Abuse

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Yet another Northwestern men's athletic program is under scrutiny after the university fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday following an investigation into hazing allegations.

Current and former Northwestern baseball players and those close to the baseball program told Jonathan Bullington of the Chicago Tribune that they reported "problematic behavior" by first-year head coach Jim Foster to President Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg beginning before the 2023 season.

That led to the Northwestern human resources department opening an investigation into Foster. It found "significant evidence" that Foster "engaged in bullying and abusive behavior," according to an HR document obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

The investigation also found that Foster "made an inappropriate comment regarding a female staff member, and spoke negatively about his staff to other staff members."

Additionally, current and former players and people close to the baseball program told the Chicago Tribune that Foster "could be cold at times, and at other times, combative" and there were occurrences where he "would launch into expletive-laced tirades directed at staff."

The anonymous players and staffers also told the Chicago Tribune that Foster "discouraged" ailing players from seeing the team trainer or "pressured" injured players to return before they were ready.

The allegations against Foster come after several departures within the baseball program this year.

Wildcats hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Dusty Napoleon left the team in February before the 2023 season kicked off. He had been with the program since 2015. Pitching coach Jon Strauss and operations director Chris Beacom also left the team this year.

Additionally, 16 players have entered the transfer portal following the team's 10-40 finish to a highly disappointing 2023 campaign, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The human resources document obtained by the Chicago Tribune stated that the findings of the investigation into Foster were shared with the department of athletics and recreation "to take appropriate remedial action," but it's unclear what punishment, if any, was handed out.

Before joining Northwestern, Foster spent six seasons as head coach at Army West Point from 2017-2022. He also served as head coach at the University of Rhode Island from 2006-2014.