Little League World Series 2023: Thursday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Smithfield, Rhode Island picked up its first win of this Little League World Series, defeating Henderson, Nevada Wednesday by a score of 3-1. Steady bats and great defense were aided by the play of 12-year-old Connor Curtis, who turned in the best performance of the day.

Curtis struck out 15 of 16 batters, shutting down Nevada's offense. He was brilliant on the mound, a dominant pitcher in a tournament that, at least through the regional competition, had been all about scoring runs.

The young pitcher set the tone for the first day of action in Williamsport and Thursday, the reigning International champs make their first appearance here in 2023 as Curaçao take on Australia to open up the day's festivities.

It is the first game in a redemption tour for a team that impressed fans all the way to the championship game a season ago, where they lost to Hawaii.

Also in international action, Chinese Taipei plays its first game of the tournament against Canada. The team out of Regina, Saskatchewan will have its hands full as the Asia-Pacific representative exploded for 70 runs in regional competition and looked like an absolute buzzsaw offensively throughout.

This is a different tournament now, though, and the competition is far better than what Chinese Taipei saw early. Whether that can halt their bats will be one thing to keep an eye on Thursday afternoon.