USC's Caleb Williams Tops Most Popular 2023 Heisman Trophy Bets Ahead of CFB Season

A lot of college football fans are betting this is the year Archie Griffin has company as the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner.

DraftKings Sportsbook said Wednesday that USC star Caleb Williams is garnering the most Heisman wagers of any player before the 2023 season kicks off.

Williams is the Heisman favorite (+550) by some distance at DraftKings Sportsbook. He's followed by LSU's Jayden Daniels (+1100), Texas' Quinn Ewers (+1300), Florida State's Jordan Travis (+1400) and Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+1400).

Even though history isn't in his favor, the junior quarterback is undoubtedly the strongest candidate in the field. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 382 yards and 10 scores in his first year with the Trojans.

But around this time last year, Bryce Young looked primed to launch a strong defense of his 2021 Heisman win, while C.J. Stroud was viewed as his toughest competition. Young wasn't even a finalist when the dust settled, and Stroud finished a distant third in the voting.

The Heisman hierarchy is bound to evolve once the games begin.

