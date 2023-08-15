WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 15

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 15August 15, 2023
With just one week before NXT Heatwave, WWE NXT was ramping up with a big show for August 15.
Wes Lee and Dijak would fight for an NXT Championship opportunity at Heatwave against Carmelo Hayes. The Dyad hoped to finally capture the NXT Tag Team Championships by challenging Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.
Trick Williams looked to warm up for Ilja Dragunov by taking on the crafty technician Drew Gulak. Dana Brooke wanted to prove a point by fighting Blair Davenport.
While North American champion Dominik Mysterio was not confirmed for the show. Mustafa Ali promised a big announcement, and his eyes remaining firmly set on Dirty Dom's gold.
This was just the beginning of a night certain to set the rest of the card for Heatwave with a few surprises along the way.
Line-up for WWE NXT
- No. 1 Contender for NXT Championship: Wes Lee vs. Dijak.
- NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (c) vs. The Dyad.
- Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak.
- Dana Brooke (w/ Kelani Jordan) vs. Blair Davenport.
- Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey.
- Mustafa Ali promises a special announcement.
