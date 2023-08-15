Fan Names Baby in Honor of Dodgers' Mookie Betts After Bet About Home Run

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Mookie Betts' solo homer in a 10-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 2 had huge ramifications for one family.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar shared a story of how a fan told him prior to the plate appearance he was going to name his daughter after Betts if he hit a homer.

Eight days after the game was played, the fan, Giuseppe Mancuso, shared an image of his newborn daughter on Twitter along with a birth certificate of her name: Francesca Mookie Mancuso.

Even though Betts said he told the fan not to follow through on the promise, Giuseppe proved he is a man of his word.

Giuseppe might have a chance to parlay this moment into some nice swag. Betts did say he's looking forward to meeting Francesca, and Giuseppe might be a good-luck charm for the Dodgers based on the outcome of Mookie's at-bat.

The Dodgers are going to have plenty of competition in the National League as they look to get back to the World Series for the first time since winning it in 2020. They seem like a safe bet to make the postseason with a nine-game lead in the NL West, but the Atlanta Braves have been a juggernaut all season.

Los Angeles is undefeated (7-0) since Francesca was born on Aug. 7.