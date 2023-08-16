College Football's Best Returning Players for 2023

0 of 7

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

At any given moment of a college football Saturday, one of the best players in the nation is probably on the field.

After all, the Football Bowl Subdivision, which has grown to 133 programs for the 2023 season, is simply massive. There is never a shortage of top talent to watch around the country.

Because there are so many teams, though, you might not be familiar with top linemen or small-school standouts. If that's the case, don't worry about it. Since scanning the country is part of our job description, we have you covered.

Our list is subjective but focuses on players who excelled in previous years. NFL draft potential is not considered.