Yankees Legend Derek Jeter to Appear at Old Timers' Day for 1st Time Since Retiring

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It's been nearly 10 years since Derek Jeter played his final game for the New York Yankees and retired from MLB, and he's officially earned the status of "old timer."

The Yankees announced on Monday that Jeter will appear at Old Timers' Day for the first time since his retirement following the 2014 season. The club's legends will be honored on Sept. 9 when New York hosts the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jeter spent his entire MLB career in New York and helped lead the Yankees to five World Series titles. He retired with 3,465 hits, the sixth-most all-time. New York retired his No. 2 in 2017 and he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020, receiving 396 out of 397 votes.

After his retirement, Jeter served as CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins from 2017 to 2022. The 49-year-old has been an analyst for Fox Sports this season.

This will be the second straight year that the Old Timers' Day game will not be played by the returning legends. Instead, Yankees broadcasters Suzyn Waldman, Michael Kay and John Sterling will host a roundtable Q&A session with the players following their introductions.

The 1998 Yankees are considered to be one of the greatest teams in MLB history. New York went 114-48 during the regular season, the second-most wins in a single year behind the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 2001 Seattle Mariners, who had 116. The Yankees went on to lose just two games that postseason, including a sweep of the San Diego Padres in the World Series. The 125 combined wins including the playoffs remain the most by a team in MLB history.

This year's Yankees are not close to the caliber of the 1998 squad. At 60-58, New York ranks last in the AL East and sits five games out of a wild-card spot.

Jeter's return on Old Timers' Day is sure to bring some joy to Yankees fans amid a lost season.