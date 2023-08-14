X

MLB

    Yankees' Clay Holmes on Collapse vs. Marlins: 'Mountain Gets Bigger with Every Loss'

    Julia StumbaughAugust 14, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after being pulled from the game against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on August 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Miami Marlins earned four runs against New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes in the bottom of the ninth Sunday night on their way to a 8-7 comeback win.

    At 60-58, the Yankees now sit five games back of the last Wild Card spot in the AL.

    "The mountain gets bigger with every loss," Holmes said, per ESPN. "We have to put together some wins and string them together and get some momentum going."

    Prior to the collapse, the Yankees had led 7-3.

    "Losses like these, they hurt," Holmes said.

    With a 7-5 record since the August 1 trade deadline, the New York club could miss the playoffs for the first time since Aaron Judge's first full MLB season in 2017.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

