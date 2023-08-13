MLB Playoff Standings 2023: Updated Team Records, Seedings and More

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have established themselves atop the AL with one of the cheapest payrolls in the MLB. Meanwhile, after waving the white flag at the trade deadline, the historically expensive New York Mets are in a tailspin.

It's been an unpredictable regular season so far. What do all of these surprises mean for the playoffs?

Heading into Sunday night's games, let's check in on how the 2023 postseason would look if it started today.

Current MLB Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (72-45), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Texas Rangers (70-47), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (62-58) vs. No. 6 seed Toronto Blue Jays (66-54)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) vs. No. 5 seed Houston Astros (68-51)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (75-41), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) vs. No. 6 seed: Miami Marlins (62-57)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (65-54) vs. No. 5 seed: San Francisco Giants (62-55)

Full MLB Standings

AL East

Baltimore Orioles: 72-45 Tampa Bay Rays: 71-49, 2.5 GB Toronto Blue Jays: 65-54, 7.5 GB

Boston Red Sox: 62-56, 10.5 GB

New York Yankees: 60-58, 12.5 GB



AL Central

Minnesota Twins: 62-58 Cleveland Guardians: 57-62, 4.5 GB

Detroit Tigers: 53-65, 8.0 GB

Chicago White Sox: 47-72, 14.5 GB

Kansas City Royals: 38-81, 23.5 GB



AL West

Texas Rangers: 70-47 Houston Astros: 68-51, 3 GB

Seattle Marines: 63-53, 6.5 GB

Los Angeles Angels: 59-60, 12.0 GB

Oakland Athletics: 33-85, 37.5 GB



NL East

Atlanta Braves: 74-41 Philadelphia Phillies: 65-54, 11.5 GB

Miami Marlins: 62-57, 14.5 GB Washington Nationals: 53-66, 23.5 GB New York Mets: 52-65, 23.5 GB



NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers: 65-54 Chicago Cubs: 61-57, 3.5 GB

Cincinnati Reds: 61-58, 4.0 GB

Pittsburgh Pirates: 53-64, 11.0

St. Louis Cardinals, 52-66, 12.5



NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers: 70-46 San Francisco Giants: 62-55, 8.5 GB

Arizona Diamondbacks: 58-59, 12.5 GB

San Diego Padres: 56-61, 14.5 GB

Colorado Rockies: 45-72, 25.5 GB



The above playoff seeding is anything but set in stone.

After losing eight of their last ten games heading into Sunday, the Marlins finally won one. That, combined with a Cubs loss, saw Chicago fall out of an NL Wild Card spot.

Still, being within a game of a playoff bid is a good spot for the Chicago club to be in, given that the 43-50 Cubs looked like they were destined to sell two weeks before the trade deadline. Can the Cubs keep up the momentum that has made them the MLB's highest-scoring team since the All-Star break, or does Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays signal an offensive slowdown?

That's not the only concerning team trajectory in the MLB. The Reds, another club on the edge of the NL, have dropped eight of their last 10 heading into Sunday, including a six-game losing streak that caused alarm bells to start to ring in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the Mariners, who appeared to be sellers at the deadline as they threatened to drop out of the playoff race altogether, now head into Sunday evening's games having won eight of their last nine as they vie to leapfrog the Blue Jays for the last spot in the AL.

The Mariners will look to continue momentum led by hot bats from role players like Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore, while the Reds, Marlins and Cubs will look to recover before losing any more ground in the playoff race.

Those four clubs will be ones to keep an eye on in the coming weeks as the playoff picture begins to solidify heading into September.

Other teams still on the edge of the playoff hunt include the Red Sox and Diamondbacks. The Yankees, who are hoping for a shot at the postseason, fell to 5.0 games back with Sunday's loss.