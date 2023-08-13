Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Skip Next Pitching Start Due to Arm Fatigue; Will Still DH

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani will not make his next scheduled start on the mound due to arm fatigue, manager Phil Nevin told reporters Sunday.

Ohtani, who was scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers, told Nevin Saturday that he needed to take a start off. The righty is not injured and is expected to return to the rotation during a series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning on Aug. 21.

"Like I've told you guys many times, he knows his body better than anybody," Nevin said. "I trust him when he talks about it. He assured me there's no pain, no injury. He's got some regular arm fatigue that pitchers go through at times. I trust him when he tells me this and that he'll be ready for his next time out."

Though he's going to miss a start on the mound, he will continue to see time in the lineup as the team's designated hitter.

