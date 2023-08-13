Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Top Highlights from 2023 Premier League Game

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A new era for Chelsea is starting with quite the matchup.

The Blues are hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a season-opening showdown between two of the Premier League's most prominent clubs.

Chelsea made headlines this summer by hiring Mauricio Pochettino as manager, and he is tasked with helping the team bounce back from a disappointing 12th place finish last season. Pochettino has coached Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham in the past but will have his hands full right away against Liverpool.

The Reds brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and will be counting on the star power of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they also eye an improvement on last season's fifth-place finish.

Follow along for the top highlights from Sunday's matchup ⬇️

68' - Bit of a cheeky one as Trent Alexander-Arnold sees yellow for a little bit of time wasting.

HT - 1-1 at the break...but both sides could have had two if it weren't for two tight offside calls.

37' - An equalizer for the Blues as Axel Disasi gets on the end of a ball into the box and dinks it past Alisson to tie the game at 1-1.

18' - Liverpool with the early breakthrough as an outrageous through ball from Mo Salah cuts through the defense and sets up Luis Díaz for the tap-in. 1-0 to the Reds.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.