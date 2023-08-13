5-Star Center Prospect Flory Bidunga Commits to Kansas Over Auburn, Michigan, More

Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks have made a splash for the Class of 2024.

Flory Bidunga, a five-star recruit and No. 1 center in the Class of 2024 announced that he had committed to play for the Jayhawks.

Bidunga has 16 offers, including schools like Auburn, Michigan and Arizona State, and had made visits to Auburn, Duke and Kansas. He is the Jayhawks first commit of the 2024 cycle.

Bidunga stands at 6'8" and weighs 215 pounds and hails from Kokomo, Indiana. He was named the 2022-23 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

He arrived in Kokomo before his sophomore year after growing up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In just two seasons, he has already eclipsed the 1,000 point mark and holds the state records for single game dunks (11) and consecutive made field goals (32).

His commitment immediately puts the Jayhawks into the Top 20 for recruiting classes in 2024 and they are the only team in the Top 20 with just a single commit on the list. The Jayhawks did not have a center commit out of high school in the Class of 2023 but did snag Michigan's Hunter Dickinson in the transfer portal.

Bidunga was originally expected to be heading to Duke, but the reclassification of Cooper Flagg complicates this. Auburn appeared to be his next target but instead he is heading to Lawrence where he will look to help guide Bill Self's Jayhawks to another NCAA Championship.