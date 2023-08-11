Cooper Flagg, 5-Star PF Prospect, Reclassifies to 2024 amid Interest from Duke, More

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cooper Flagg, one of the best boys high school basketball players in the United States, has reclassified from the class of 2025 to 2024.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony relayed the news regarding the 5-star power forward.

Prior to the switch, the 6'8", 195-pound Flagg was ranked second overall in 247Sports' class of 2025 composite rankings. He has received 13 collegiate offers, including ones from Duke, UConn and Kansas.

Flagg, who plays for Monteverde Academy in Florida, has received rave reviews about his game thus far. Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports provided this glowing scouting report in July.

"Cooper Flagg is an elite two-way prospect. His instincts are off the charts on both ends of the floor and he competes with a quiet type of killer instinct. He's a defensive standout and particularly dominant as an off-ball defender. In fact, he's as good of an underclassman shot-blocker as I've seen at his size. Offensively, he's an excellent passer with a good foundation of early skill and developing playmaking ability.

"His footwork is excellent. His shooting and handling both good and continuously improving. He doesn't necessarily need to be the focal point on that end of the floor, but he's shown he's plenty capable of it. Physically, frame's Flagg is solid enough to absorb contact now and will only add additional muscle mass in the coming years."

ESPN also ranked him second overall in the class of 2025, receiving a grade of 97 overall. That tied him with No. 1 overall prospect Cameron Boozer.

Rivals has already adjusted its rankings, and now Flagg is No. 1 on the class of 2024 list. The same goes for On3.

Duke figures to in the lead to land Flagg. As Joe Tipton of On3 noted, Duke has been his only visit thus far. Predictions on 247Sports and On3 also have him headed to Duke too.

It's easy to see why analysts and schools love Flagg's game. He's been nothing but productive anywhere he's played, whether it's on the high school, AAU or international levels. His best work may have been for the U17 USA team at the FIBA World Cup last summer.

Per Tipton: "Flagg, one of the three youngest players on the team, was sixth on the team in minutes played per game, yet he led the team in rebounds (10.0), steals (2.4), and blocks (2.9)."

He also crushed it at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July, averaging 25.4 points, 10.9 rebounds (10.9), 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks per game.

Now Flagg has one more year playing on the high school level before considering his 2024-25 options. As Givony noted, though, he's now a "strong candidate" to be the No. 1 choice in the 2025 NBA draft with this decision.