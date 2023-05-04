Hunter Dickinson Announces Transfer to Kansas After 3 Seasons at Michigan

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Sometimes the rich get richer in men's college basketball.

That is exactly what happened for the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday when Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson announced he will join the Big 12 program:

Dickinson, who was 247Sports' top-ranked player in the transfer portal, spent the last three seasons with the Wolverines and established himself as one of the best low-post presences in college basketball. He'll bring that interior dominance to one of the sport's blueblood programs in pursuit of a championship.

The big man's resume at Michigan included a Big Ten Freshman of the Year award, three All-Big Ten honors and a consensus second-team All-America selection. He was a consistent double-double threat and helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten regular-season title in 2020-21.

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 56 percent last season.

He comes to Kansas with NCAA tournament experience and as someone who won a major conference title, so he is accustomed to playing in the bright spotlight the program offers. He is also a veteran who can be a leader for a team with high expectations.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self did excellent work in the transfer portal this offseason with the additions of Nicolas Timberlake from Towson and Arterio Morris from Texas even before Dickinson.

Already expected to be in the Top 10 of the 2023-24 rankings, Kansas has a new go-to option down low who can battle with the frontcourts of Houston, Baylor, West Virginia and others in what should again be a deep Big 12.

Anything less than a conference crown and deep run in March will be a disappointment.