    Guardians' José Ramírez's Suspension for Tim Anderson Fight Reduced to 2 Games

    Adam WellsAugust 12, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians waits on second base before being ejected for a fight with the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
    Ron Schwane/Getty Images

    Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez won his appeal and will have his suspension for fighting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reduced to two games.

    Per The Athletic's Zack Meisel, the five-time All-Star will serve his suspension for the final two games of Cleveland's series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and Sunday.

    Ramírez and Anderson engaged in a fight in the sixth inning of Chicago's 7-4 win at Progressive Field on Aug. 5 when Ramírez took exception to how hard Anderson tagged him on a slide into second base.

    MLB originally suspended Ramírez for three games.

