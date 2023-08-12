Guardians' José Ramírez's Suspension for Tim Anderson Fight Reduced to 2 Games

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez won his appeal and will have his suspension for fighting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reduced to two games.

Per The Athletic's Zack Meisel, the five-time All-Star will serve his suspension for the final two games of Cleveland's series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and Sunday.

Ramírez and Anderson engaged in a fight in the sixth inning of Chicago's 7-4 win at Progressive Field on Aug. 5 when Ramírez took exception to how hard Anderson tagged him on a slide into second base.

MLB originally suspended Ramírez for three games.

