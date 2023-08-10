Notre Dame AD: Realignment Without Stanford, Cal Is 'An Indictment' of College Sports

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN's Heather Dinich that the school advocated for Stanford and California to join the ACC amid the ongoing realignment across college sports that could spell the end of the Pac-12 conference.

"The notion that two of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics," he said, per Dinich.

