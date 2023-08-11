Predicting When Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul Will Wrestle Again in 2023

0 of 3

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Exiting the 2023 edition of SummerSlam, one major pro wrestling question comes into focus on the WWE side.

What happens next to Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns?

It's understandable for fans to wonder if all three have entered the hiatus zone. They were centerpieces of the second-biggest event of the year and typically, the calendar fades for a while before things begin to ramp back up near the start of WrestleMania season.

Considering WrestleMania XL doesn't arrive until April 2024, it's even fair to wonder if fans will see the three at all for the remainder of 2023 in an actual match. It's an interesting idea for many reasons, chief among them the fact Reigns remains an undisputed champion and whether the momentum of the Bloodline and others involved could survive for so long.

Here's a breakdown of each Superstar's outlook and a prediction as to whether each actually wrestles a match between now and 2024.